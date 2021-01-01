पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक जवानों की स्वास्थ्य जांच:बीपी-शुगर वाले ट्रैफिक जवानों की सड़क पर नहीं लगेगी ड्यूटी, ट्रैफिक आईजी ने स्वास्थ्य की जांच का दिया निर्देश

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
ब्लड प्रेशर और शुगर की गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित ट्रैफिक पुलिस के जवानों की ड्यूटी अब सड़कों पर नहीं लगेगी। इसकी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है। जल्द ही ट्रैफिक पुलिस के सभी जवानों और अफसरों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच कराई जाएगी। उसकी रिपोर्ट के आधार पर यह तय होगा कि यातायात व्यवस्था को संचालित करने के लिए पुलिसकर्मी फिट हैं या अनफिट।

बिहार के नए ट्रैफिक आईजी एमआर नायक ने राजधानी की ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था सहित अन्य मुद्दों को लेकर पटना के ट्रैफिक एसपी, तीनों सिटी एसपी, डीएसपी के साथ बैठक की। इसी दौरान ट्रैफिक के जवानों की नियमित तौर पर स्वास्थ्य की जांच कराने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं।

खास बात यह होगी कि ट्रैफिक जवानों की ड्यूटी लगाए जाने के पहले अब उनकी ब्रीफिंग भी होगी। ट्रैफिक डीएसपी और सार्जेंट उन्हें बाकायदा यह बताएंगे कि ड्यूटी के दौरान उन्हें किन बातों का ध्यान रखना है। आम लोगों से कैसे बात करनी है।

पटना के ट्रैफिक सिस्टम को भी दुरुस्त करने की कवायद
पटना के ट्रैफिक सिस्टम को दुरुस्त करने के लिए रूपरेखा भी तैयार की जा रही है। कुछ स्थानों पर जहां अधिक जाम लगता है उसके चौड़ीकरण करने की योजना है। जहां-जहां ट्रैफिक लाइट और कैमरे काम नहीं कर रहे हैं, उनको दुरुस्त करने के लिए भी योजना बन रही है। इस पर करीब 17-18 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे।

