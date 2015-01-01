पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:गुलनाज हत्याकांड के विरोध में निकला कैंडल मार्च

पातेपुर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रसूलपुर हबीब गांव की रहनेवाली थी युवती, बजरंग चौक से ट्रांसफाॅर्मर चौक तक गए लोग

देसरी प्रखंड के चांदपुरा ओपी क्षेत्र के रसूलपुर हबीब गांव में मनचले लड़को द्वारा छेड़खानी का विरोध करने पर एक युवती गुलनाज को जिंदा जला देने की घटना के विरोध में पातेपुर छात्र युवा के सैंकड़ो सदस्यों एवं कार्यकर्ताओं ने पातेपुर बाजार के बजरंग चौक से ट्रांसफार्मर चौक तक कैंडल मार्च निकाला तथा पुलिस प्रशासन एवं राज्य सरकार के विरुद्ध जमकर नारेबाजी की तथा स्पीडी ट्रायल चला आरोपियों को फांसी देने की मांग की। पातेपुर बाजार में सैंकड़ो की संख्या में पातेपुर युवा छात्र एवं स्थानीय लोगो ने बीते दिन देसरी के रसुलपुर गांव में छेड़खानी के विरोध में गांव के तीन मनचले युवकों द्वारा लड़की गुलनाज के शरीर पर किरोसिन डालकर आग लगाने के 15 दिन बाद इलाज के दौरान हुई मौत से आक्रोशित लोगों ने कैंडल मार्च निकाला एवं विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कैंडल मार्च के दौरान लोगो ने बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार एवं वैशाली पुलिस प्रशासन के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की। वही लोगो ने सरकार से जल्द से जल्द स्पीडी ट्रायल चलकर आरोपियों को फांसी देने, पीड़िता के घर के एक सदस्य को सरकारी नौकरी देने एवं मुआवजा देने के साथ ही फरार चल रहे आरोपी को गिरफतार करने एवं महिलाओं के सुरक्षा के लिए कठोर कानून बनाने की मांग की। इस दौरान मो0 वसीम, मो0 अमीन अशरफ, अमरेंद्र कुमार, मो0 मोजिम, मो0 मुनीर, जावेद अंसारी, मोहम्मद भोला समेत सैंकड़ो युवा कैंडल मार्च में शामिल होकर विरोध जताया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें