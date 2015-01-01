पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:2021 की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं पर जल्द फैसला लेगा सीबीएसई

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने कहा- सोशल मीडिया पर भ्रामक खबरों से दूर रहें

2021 की सीबीएसई 10वीं-12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को लेकर भ्रामक खबरों के फैलने से अभिभावकों और विद्यार्थियों की उलझनें बढ़ गई हैं। सिलेबस कटौती से लेकर बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को टालने संबंधी बहुत सारी खबरें साेशल मीडिया पर चल रही हैं। इन सब खबरों को गलत बताते हुए सीबीएसई के परीक्षा नियंत्रक डॉ. संयम भारद्वाज ने कहा कि बाेर्ड ने अभी परीक्षा के विषय पर कोई निर्णय नहीं लिया है।

जो भी खबरें चल रही हैं वे सभी भ्रामक हैं। जब भी कोई आधिकारिक निर्णय लिया जाएगा वो पब्लिक फेज में लिया जाएगा और सबको उसकी सूचना बोर्ड की ओर से दी जाएगी। स्कूल, प्रिंसिपल, बच्चों से रेस्पांस लेने के बाद ही काेई निर्णय लिया जाएगा। अभी बोर्ड के अधिकारी इस पर विचार कर रहे हैं।

डाॅ. भारद्वाज ने किसी भी भ्रामक खबर पर विश्वास करने से मना किया है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि परीक्षा को लेकर तब तक निर्णय नहीं लिया जा सकता जब तक स्कूल बच्चों के डाटा बाेर्ड काे उपलब्ध नहीं कराते। इसके बाद छुट्टियों की तिथियां, विभिन्न राज्यों में चुनाव की तारीखों और अन्य पहलुओं को देखने के बाद ही बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की तारीख तय होगी।

सिलेबस सिर्फ 30 प्रतिशत ही घटेगा
परीक्षा नियंत्रक ने बताया कि सिलेबस केवल 30 प्रतिशत घटाया जाएगा। उसके अलावा कोई कटौती नहीं होगी। पैटर्न में हुए बदलाव को विद्यार्थी वेबसाइट पर दिए गए सैंपल पेपर से समझ सकते हैं। अन्य कोई बदलाव परीक्षा में नहीं किया जाएगा। फिलहाल प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा का भी कोई शेड्यूल बोर्ड ने जारी नहीं किया है। बोर्ड जल्द इस पर निर्णय कर आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर सूचना अपलोड करेगा।

