सरकारी बल्ब चोरी:अटल पथ के एक दर्जन से अधिक पोल से चाेरों ने चुराया एलईडी सीरीज बल्ब

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
कुछ पोल में लगा है तो कुछ से बल्ब गायब।
कुछ पोल में लगा है तो कुछ से बल्ब गायब।
  • बीएसआरडीसी ने पांच थानों को पत्र लिख चाेरों काे पकड़ने का किया अनुराेध

अटल पथ के एक दर्जन से अधिक पोल लैंप से चोरों ने एलईडी बल्ब चुरा लिया है। बीएसआरडीसी ने पांच थानाध्यक्ष को पत्र लिखकर चोरों को पकड़ने और सामग्री बरामद करने का अनुरोध किया है। साथ ही भविष्य में चोरी होने से बचाने का अनुरोध किया है। इनमें सचिवालय, शास्त्रीनगर, एसकेपुरी, पाटलिपुत्र और दीघा थाना शामिल हैं। 6.3 किमी लंबा सिक्स लेन हाईवे इन पांच थाना क्षेत्र से होकर गुजरता है। 15 जनवरी को उद्घाटन के दिन स्ट्रीट लाइट के पोल में सजावट के लिए एलईडी बल्ब लगाया गया था।
सात जगहों पर लगा कैमरा, एक सप्ताह में होगा चालू
अटल पथ पर 7 जगहों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाया गया है। इनमें आर ब्लॉक, बेली रोड फ्लाईओवर, पुनाईचक, शिवपुरी फ्लाईओवर, महेश नगर, राजीवनगर फ्लाईओवर और दीघा शामिल है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक पूरा रोड सीसीटीवी कैमरा से कवर है। इसका कंट्रोल रूम सचिवालय थाने में बनाया गया है। इन्हें एक सप्ताह के अंदर चालू किया जाएगा। सीसीटीवी चालू होने के बाद चोरों पर अंकुश लगाना आसान होगा। वर्तमान में सभी संबंधित थानेदारों को पेट्रोलिंग बढ़ाने और रात में भी गश्त करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

सभी थानाध्यक्षों ने कहा-हमारे क्षेत्र में नहीं हुई है चोरी
अटल पथ से पोल लैंप में सजावट के लिए लगाए जाने वाले एलईडी बल्ब के चोरी होने के संबंध में पूछे जाने पर सभी पांच थानों के थानाध्यक्षों ने दूसरे के इलाके में एलईडी बल्ब चोरी होने की बात कहीं। सभी ने कहा कि गश्त हो रही है। एलईडी बल्ब की चोरी करने वाले चोरों को जल्द पकड़ा जाएगा।
3 फुट ओवरब्रिज के निर्माण को अब तक नहीं मिली जमीन

अटल पथ पर निर्माणाधीन महेश नगर फुट ओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण कार्य मार्च तक पूरा होगा। इसके निर्माण पर तीन करोड़ की राशि खर्च की जा रही है। इसमें बुजुर्ग और बच्चों को आने-जाने में सहूलियत के लिए लिफ्ट लगाया जाएगा। शेष तीन फुटओवर ब्रिज के निर्माण के लिए अबतक जगह नहीं मिली है।

पुनाईचक संप हाउस और राजीवनगर में हाईवे के दोनों तरफ निजी जमीन होने के कारण पहले जमीन अधिग्रहण करने की प्रक्रिया करनी होगी। जमीन अधिग्रहण होने के बाद ही फुट ओवर ब्रिज का निर्माण हो सकेगा। वहीं, आर ब्लॉक से बेली रोड के बीच एमएलए पथ फ्लैट व सचिवालय के बीच सरकारी जमीन है। पर जरूरत का आकलन कर निर्माण कार्य शुरू किया जाएगा। कारण, 500-500 मीटर की दूरी पर दोनों तरफ आने-जाने का मार्ग है।

कई जगहों से चोरी हो गए बैट्री और यूपीएस
शहर के प्रमुख जगहों पर कैमरे इंस्टॉल किए गए हैं। उनके पास ही कैमरों की बैट्री और यूपीएस भी लगाए गए थे। इनमें से कई जगहों से बैट्री और यूपीएस चोरी हो गए। एक जगह से शातिरों ने एक कैमरे भी चोरी कर लिया है। एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि शातिरों ने अब तक 80बैट्री, दो यूपीएस और एक कैमरे की चोरी की है। यूपीएस राजापुर पुल, कोतवाली थाना के पास और करगिल चौक से चोरी की गई। इस संबंध में कोतवाली, गांधी मैदान, कदमकुआं और बुद्धा काॅलोनी थाने में मामला भी दर्ज है।

