क्राइम:पीएमसीएच से बच्चा चोरी गिरोह के कई शातिर निशाने पर, चल रही छापेमारी

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
पीएमसीएच बच्चा चोरी होना कोई नई बात नहीं है। साथ ही राजधानी में कई नाबालिगों के गायब होने के मामले भी सामने आ चुके हैं। कई नाबालिग ऐसे हैं, जिनका अबतक कोई पता नहीं चला है। पुलिस यह मान रही है कि बच्चों को चोरी करने वाला गिरोह राजधानी में सक्रिय है। उसी गिरोह के शातिरों में एक है ममता और उसका प्रेमी रोहित उर्फ रिंकू।

दोनों के साथ पुलिस ने पांच आरोपितों को जेल तो भेज दिया, लेकिन मामले में अनुसंधान अब भी जारी है। ममता और उसके प्रेमी के मोबाइल का सीडीआर पुलिस खंगाल रही है। पुलिस के निशाने पर कुछ और लोग हैं, जिनका सत्यापन किया जा रहा है। साथ ही पुलिस की छापेमारी भी चल रही है।

पीएमसीएच से दो महीने पहले गायब हुए प्रिंस राज को दो दिन पहले पीरबहोर थाने की पुलिस नोयडा से बरामद की थी। मामले में ममता, उसका प्रेमी रिंकू, धर्मराज, सिंटू और सोनल प्रकाश गिरफ्तार हुआ था। ममता और रिंकू ने ही बच्चा चोरी करने की साजिश रची थी। ऐसी संभावना है कि पुलिस ममता और उसके प्रेमी को रिमांड पर लेकर पूछताछ कर सकती है।

