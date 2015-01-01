पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Child With A Habit Of Eating Hair Was Upset Due To Stomach Pain, A Bunch Came Out After Doing Operation In IGIMS

दुर्लभ रोग:बाल खाने की आदत वाली युवती पेट दर्द से थी परेशान, आईजीआईएमएस में ऑपरेशन करने पर निकला गुच्छा

पटना22 मिनट पहले
  • एक मिलियन में एक को हाेती है रिपुंजल सिंड्रोम नामक यह बीमारी, पेट संबंधी होती हैं परेशानियां

सारण जिले के गरखा की रहने वाली 18 साल की युवती पेट दर्द से परेशान थी। एक महीने से उसके पेट में दर्द हो रहा था। दवा देने पर भी दर्द से राहत नहीं मिली, तो उसके पिता आईजीआईएमएस लेकर आए। गैस्ट्रो सर्जरी विभाग के ओपीडी में उसे दिखाया। डॉ. राकेश कुमार सिंह ने जांच कराई। इंडोस्कोपी और सीटी स्कैन जांच कराई गई। जांच से पचा चला कि युवती के पेट और इंटेस्टाइन में बाल का गुच्छा जमा है। चिकित्सकों ने निर्णय लिया कि बाल के गुच्छे को निकालने के लिए ऑपरेशन करना पड़ेगा। पता चला कि युवती को लंबे समय से बाल और बोरे का सूत खाने की आदत है।

शुक्रवार को डॉ. मनीष मंडल के नेतृत्व में चिकित्सकों की टीम ने ऑपरेशन को सफल अंजाम दिया। ऑपरेशन करके जब बाल का गुच्छा निकाला गया तो चिकित्सक भी हतप्रभ रह गए। डॉ. मंडल ने बताया कि एक मिलियन में एक मरीज में यह बीमारी मिलती है। डॉक्टरों की टीम में डॉ. राकेश कुमार सिंह, डॉ. मनीष कुमार, डॉ. ओम प्रकाश भारती, डॉ. संजीव कुमार, डॉ. तुलिका, डॉ. सन्नी आदि शामिल थे।
मानसिक राेगियाें में यह आदत
इस बीमारी को रिपुंजल सिंड्रोम के नाम से जाना जाता है। चिकित्सकीय भाषा में इसे ट्राइकोबिजोर (पेट में बाल का गुच्छा) जाना जाता है। डॉ. आशीष कुमार झा के मुताबिक इसके पहले भी एक लड़की में यह बीमारी मिली थी। यह दुर्लभ बीमारी है। जाने-अनजाने में लाेग अपने सिर का बाल खाते रहते हैं। धीरे-धीरे बाल पेट में जमा होने लगता है और गुच्छा बनने लगता है।

अधिकतर यह मानसिक रोग (ट्राइकोफेजिया) से ग्रसित लड़कियों में होता है। अमूमन यह बीमारी किशोरावस्था की लड़कियों में देखने को मिलती है। इस बीमारी से पीड़ित होने पर लड़कियों में कब्ज, वजन का कम होना, भूख नहीं लगना, कई बार आंत में रुकावट होने पर स्थिति घातक भी साबित होने की आशंका रहती है।

