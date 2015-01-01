पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधानसभा चुनाव:चिराग बोले- मैं अकेले मैदान में कूदा, कुछ लोगों को 15 वर्ष के शासन के बाद भी तीन-तीन सहारा चाहिए

पटना41 मिनट पहले
चिराग ने मतदाताओं से अपील की कि वे जदयू को वोट देकर अपना वोट कतई न खराब करें।

लोजपा अध्यक्ष चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि तमाम मुश्किल हालातों के बीच हमने हिम्मत नहीं हारी और मेरी पार्टी ने बगैर गठजोड़ के अकेले चुनाव लड़ा। चिराग ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार का नाम लिए बगैर कहा कि 15 साल तक सरकार चलाने के बाद भी कुछ लोगों को तीन-तीन सहारे की जरूरत है। चिराग ने कहा कि जब मेरी पार्टी ने अकेले चुनाव लड़ने का एलान किया, मैं तनिक भी घबराया नहीं।

जनता के आशीर्वाद से जब नतीजे आएंगे तब एक नए और नौजवान बिहार का उदय होगा। चिराग ने मतदाताओं से अपील की कि वे जदयू को वोट देकर अपना वोट कतई न खराब करें। साहब ने कहा दिया है कि यह उनका आखिरी चुनाव है। इस बार उन्होंने पिछले पांच साल का हिसाब नहीं दिया है और एक प्रकार से कह दिया है कि वह आगे भी हिसाब देने नहीं आएंगे। जो दोबारा नहीं आने का एलान कर रहे हैं, उन्हें वोट देने का कोई फायदा नहीं है।

अगले चुनाव तक न तो साहब रहेंगे न ही उनकी पार्टी। ऐसे में हम सवाल किससे पूछेंगे? तीसरा चरण जदयू और महागठबंधन के लिए महत्व रखता है क्योंकि इस फेज में दोनों की ज्यादा सीटिंग सीटें दांव पर हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने राजद के नव उभार के बीच सत्ता विरोधी लहर थामने की भरसक कोशिश की है।

