लोजपा अध्यक्ष का बयान:चिराग बोले- पिछलग्गू पार्टी के टैग से बाहर निकली लोजपा, यह पार्टी की सबसे बड़ी जीत

पटना19 मिनट पहले
चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व पर उन्हें पूरा विश्वास है। लेकिन, राज्य में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी का कभी समर्थन नहीं करेंगे।
  • जदयू को नुकसान पहुंचाना लक्ष्य था, इसमें हम सफल हुए

लोजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व सांसद चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि पिछलग्गू टैग से पार्टी बाहर निकली गई है। इस चुनाव में यह पार्टी की सबसे बड़ी जीत है। पिछली बार लोजपा ने एनडीए गठबंधन में रहकर चुनाव लड़ी और 2 सीटें जीती थीं। इस बार अकेले लड़कर एक सीट जीती और 9 सीटों पर दूसरे स्थान पर रही।

कुछ सीटों पर लोजपा उम्मीदवार 2000-3000 से भी कम वोट से हारे हैं। इस प्रदर्शन के साथ हम 2025 का चुनाव पूरी ताकत के साथ लड़ेंगे। वह बुधवार को विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस को संबोधित कर रहे थे। पार्टी की हार को लेकर उन्होंने कहा कि बिहार चुनाव में भाजपा को फायदा पहुंचाना और जदयू का नुकसान करना ही लक्ष्य था और वह इसमें सफल हुए। समय कम था, फिर भी पहले के मुकाबले अधिक वोट मिले : चिराग ने कहा कि पार्टी जिन परिस्थितियों में यह चुनाव लड़ी, वह सब जानते हैं। हमें 07 अक्टूबर को पता चला कि जदयू किन-किन सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ रही है और अगले ही दिन मेरे पिता का निधन हो गया। हमारे पास समय कम था। फिर भी पहले के मुकाबले अधिक वोट मिले।

पार्टी को करीब 25 लाख वोट मिले हैं। सभी गठबंधन में चार-पांच दल थे, जबकि लोजपा अपने दम पर अकेले चुनाव लड़ी और अच्छा प्रदर्शन किया। भाजपा-लोजपा सरकार के लिए सीटें जीतने में मुझे खुशी होती, लेकिन ऐसा हो न सका। भविष्य की योजनाओं के बारे में चिराग ने कहा लोजपा केंद्र में एनडीए का हिस्सा थी और आगे भी रहेगी। मुझे खुशी है कि बिहार के लोगों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर विश्वास किया है। केवल नरेंद्र मोदी ही बिहार को प्रगति के पथ पर ले जा सकते हैं।

नीतीश और सुशील मोदी का नहीं करेंगे समर्थन: चिराग पासवान ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व पर उन्हें पूरा विश्वास है। लेकिन, राज्य में मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी का कभी समर्थन नहीं करेंगे। एनडीए के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में अगर नीतीश कुमार बने रहेंगे तो उन्हें समर्थन नहीं करेंगे। वहीं केंद्र में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार का समर्थन जारी रहेगा।

