पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया गया:छठ व्रती महिलाओं के बीच वस्त्र एवं पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया गया

मीरपुर पताड़ पंचायत अंतर्गत करणपुरा गांव के वार्ड नंबर 12 में दलित एवं महादलित समुदाय के छठ व्रती महिलाओं के बीच पूजन सामग्री एवं वस्त्र का वितरण पंचायत के भावी मुखिया प्रत्याशी मंजू देवी पति राम इकबाल मिश्रा ने किया है। लगभग 151 दलित एवं महादलित छठ व्रती महिलाओं के बीच फल एवं अन्य पूजन सामग्री का वितरण किया गया। मंजू देवी ने हर्ष व्यक्त करते हुए बताया कि लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के दौरान गरीब छठ व्रतियों के बीच सहायता उपलब्ध कराना सबसे बड़ा पुण्य का कार्य है। इस मौके पर राम इकबाल मिश्र, जदयू पंचायत अध्यक्ष भीम कुमार, चंदन कुमार, गणेश साह, रिंकू कुमार, चंद्रशेखर साह, शंभु मांझी, अकलू मांझी समेत अनेक लोग उपस्थित रहे।

