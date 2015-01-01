पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • CM Said Make People Aware Of Better Works Being Done In The State; People Getting Confused By Negative Publicity On Social Media

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समीक्षा:सीएम बोले- राज्य में हो रहे बेहतर कार्यों से लोगों को अवगत कराएं; सोशल मीडिया पर नकारात्मक प्रचार से भ्रमित हो रहे लोग

पटना36 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पटना में विधि व्यवस्था की समीक्षा बैठक के दाैरान मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और वरीय पदाधिकारीगण।
  • ट्रैफिक जाम को रोकने के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाने का निर्देश

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने अफसरों से कहा कि सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से बिहार के संबंध में नकारात्मक बातों को फैलाकर लोगों को भ्रमित किया जा रहा है। राज्य में हो रहे बेहतर कार्यों से लोगों को अवगत कराएं। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्ष 2006 में जनता के दरबार में मुख्यमंत्री कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत की गई थी और उस दौरान हम लोगों ने आकलन करवाया और उसके आधार पर यह जानकारी मिली कि 60 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा -झगड़ों का कारण भूमि विवाद ही है।

उन्होंने अफसरों को कहा कि जमीन से संबंधित आपसी विवाद को खत्म करने के लिए महीने में एक बार जिलाधिकारी एवं पुलिस अधीक्षक, 15 दिनों में एक बार एसडीओ और एसडीपीओ तथा सप्ताह में एक दिन अंचल अधिकारी एवं थानाध्यक्ष निश्चित रुप से बैठक करें। शनिवार के दिन चौकीदार परेड में चौकीदार गांव से जुड़ी समस्याओं की जानकारी थाने में दें और अंचलाधिकारी और थानाध्यक्ष उसके समाधान के लिए तेजी से कार्य करें।

मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि लोक शिकायत निवारण कानून को लेकर जिलाधिकारी सजग रहें और इसका लाभ लोगों को मिले यह सुनिश्चित करें। ओवरलोडिंग एंड ट्रैफिक जाम को रोकने के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठाने का निर्देश दिया। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि महिलाओं की सुरक्षा पर विशेष नजर रखें, उनके खिलाफ हो रहे अपराध में संलिप्त लोगों के विरुद्ध कड़ी कार्रवाई करें।

खराब सड़कों के कारण होती थीं लूटपाट की अधिक घटनाएं
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि वर्ष 2005 के पूर्व खराब सड़कों के कारण गाड़ियों को रोककर लूट एवं अन्य अपराध की घटनाएं बहुत होती थीं। वर्ष 2005 के बाद राज्य में बेहतर सड़कों के निर्माण से आवागमन सुलभ हुआ है और कानून व्यवस्था की स्थिति भी बेहतर हुई है।

विधि व्यवस्था बनाए रखना राज्य सरकार की पहली जिम्मेदारी है। उन्होंने कहा कि क्राइम कंट्रोल के लिए पूरी मजबूती के साथ काम करें। अपराध नियंत्रण, कानून व्यवस्था के सख्त होने से राज्य में हो रहे विकास कार्यों का वास्तविक लाभ लोगों को मिलेगा।
शराब पीने से कोरोना वैक्सीन का असर कम हो जाता है
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि शराबबंदी लागू होने से राज्य के लोगों को इससे लाभ हुआ है। हाल ही में आए एक शोध के अनुसार शराब पीने से कोरोना वैक्सीन का असर भी कम हो जाता है। वर्ष 2018 में डब्ल्यूएचओ की रिपोर्ट में शराब पीने से कई प्रकार की बीमारियों के संबंध में विस्तृत आंकड़े दिए गए हैं, जिसके बारे में मैं अक्सर लोगों को बताता रहा हूं।

बैठक के दौरान मुख्य सचिव दीपक कुमार, डीजीपी एसके सिंघल एवं गृह विभाग के अपर मुख्य सचिव आमिर सुबहानी, मुख्यमंत्री के प्रधान सचिव चंचल कुमार भी मौजूद थे। बैठक के दौरान सभी प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त, आईजी, डीआईजी, डीएम, एसएसपी व एसपी भी वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग से जुड़े थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें