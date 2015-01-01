पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रचार के बाद:सीएम ने अंतिम वोटिंग पर नेताओं से की बात, तेजस्वी का राजद दफ्तर में युवा संवाद

पटना32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अमूमन प्रचार खत्म करने के बाद नीतीश डोसा खाने रेस्टोरेंट में जाते थे। किंतु संभवत: कोरोना काल और ऐहतियात के चलते अबकी ऐसा नहीं हुआ।
  • 23 दिन के बाद नीतीश ने दिन का खाना घर में ही खाया प्रचार के चलते हेलिकॉप्टर में ही करते थे दिन का भोजन
  • जिनका आखिरी चुनाव हो उनको वाेट देने से क्या फायदा अभी सत्ता में आए ही नहीं, उसके पहले ही पल्ला झाड़ रहे

मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार शुक्रवार को 23 दिनों बाद घर में दिन का खाना खाए। आराम किया। कुछ नेताओं से मिले। शनिवार की आखिरी वोटिंग को लेकर बात की। 14 अक्टूबर के बाद यह पहला मौका था, जब उन्होंने घर में दिन का भोजन किया। प्रचार के चलते दिन का भोजन 14 हेलिकॉप्टर में ही करते थे। हां, रात का खाना घर पर खाते थे।

प्रचार के बाद उन्होंने शुक्रवार का दिन मुख्यमंत्री आवास में ही गुजारा। हालांकि, उनकी रूटीन वही रही, जो प्रचार के दौरान थी। मसलन, सुबह साढ़े 5 बजे उठना। फ्रेश होना। अखबार पढ़ना। टहलना, योग करना। प्रचार के लिए वे पूर्वाह्न 9.45 बजे या 10 बजे निकल जाते थे।

शाम करीब 5 बजे लौटते थे। किंतु शुक्रवार का पूरा दिन, पहले की तरह मिला। आराम किया। फिर कुछ नेताओं से आखिरी वोटिंग को लेकर बात की। अमूमन प्रचार खत्म करने के बाद नीतीश डोसा खाने रेस्टोरेंट में जाते थे। किंतु संभवत: कोरोना काल और ऐहतियात के चलते अबकी ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

उन्हें लोगों की नहीं सिर्फ अपने 5 साल की चिंता

महागठबंधन के सीएम उम्मीदवार तेजस्वी यादव ने तीसरे चरण की पूर्व संध्या पर राजद कार्यालय में आयोजित तीसरे युवा संवाद में कहा- जिन्हें राज्य की 12 करोड़ जनता की नहीं सिर्फ अपने 5 साल की चिंता हो, उनको वोट देने का कोई मतलब नहीं है। सीएम नीतीश कुमार खुद ही घोषणा कर चुके हैं कि वे संन्यास ले लेंगे।

ऐसे में जिनका आखिरी चुनाव हो उनको वोट देने से क्या होगा। कोई अकाउंटेबिलिटी ही नहीं रहेगी। अजीब बात है अभी सत्ता में आए भी नहीं और पहले ही पल्ला झाड़ रहे हैं। हम तो शुरू दिन से कह रहे हैं कि मुख्यमंत्री से अब बिहार संभल नहीं रहा है, वह थक चुके हैं।

तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा कि हम आश्वस्त करते हैं कि महागठबंधन सरकार लॉ एंड आर्डर से कोई समझौता नहीं करेगी। किसी भी दोषी या साजिशकर्ता को बख्शा नहीं जायेगा। इस मौके पर उन्होंने 10 लाख सरकारी नौकरी समेत अपने सभी वायदों को फिर से दोहराते हुये कहा कि सीमांचल और कोसी विकास आयोग बनायेंगे।

डबल इंजन की सरकार से लोग ऊब चुके हैं, चाहते हैं बदलाव

युवाओं को संबोधित करते हुए तेजस्वी ने आगे कहा कि इस बार बिहार की जनता खासकर युवा लोग बदलाव के इच्छुक हैं और डबल इंजन की सरकार से ऊब चुके हैं। हमें पूरा विश्वास है कि जनता बदलाव करेगी। राज्य में सिस्टम खत्म होने से लोग भारी परेशानी में हैं। कई घोटालों की वजह से राज्य में 30000 करोड़ रुपए का बंटाधार हो चुका है। कम समय में चुनावी प्रचार में हमने जितना संभव हो सका, लोगों के पास जाने की कोशिश की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें