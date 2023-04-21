Hindi News

Exams For 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th And 10th Semesters To Be Held From April 26, Time And Date

CNLU ने जारी किया परीक्षा कार्यक्रम का शेड्यूल: 26 अप्रैल से 2, 4, 6, 8 और 10 सेमेस्टर की होनी है परीक्षा, जाने समय और तिथि

पटना



चाणक्य नेशनल लॉ यूनिवर्सिटी ने 2, 4, 6, 8 और 10 सेमेस्टर के छात्रों के परीक्षा का समय और तिथि का कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया है। B.A., LL.B और B.B.A., LL.B के छात्रों का 26 अप्रैल से परीक्षा शुरू होने जा रहा है। यह परीक्षा 26 अप्रैल से शुरू होकर 2 मई तक चलेगी। छात्र सीएनएलयू के आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर जाकर परीक्षा का पूरा विवरण देख सकते है।

यह परीक्षा दो पाली में ली जाएगी। पहली पाली की परीक्षा सुबह 10 बजे से शुरू होकर दोपहर 1 बजे तक चलेगी। वहीं दूसरी पाली की परीक्षा दोपहर 2 बजे से लेकर 5 बजे शाम तक चलेगी।

जाने परीक्षा का पूरा शेड्यूल:

पहली पाली-

26.04.2023: 10th सेमेस्टर- law relating to women and child

6th सेमेस्टर- Adminstrative law

2nd सेमेस्टर- law and literature

27.04.2023: 10th सेमेस्टर- Health law

6th सेमेस्टर- Alternative dispute resolution

2nd सेमेस्टर- political science-2, financial management

28.04.2023: 10th सेमेस्टर- Human rights

6th सेमेस्टर- Constitutional law-2

2nd सेमेस्टर- law of contracts-1

29.04.2023: 10th सेमेस्टर- International humanitarian law & refugee law

6th सेमेस्टर- Intellectual property law

2nd सेमेस्टर- Family law-1

01.05.2023: 6th सेमेस्टर- Jurisprudence-2

2nd सेमेस्टर- Sociology of law, International business

02.05.2023: 6th सेमेस्टर- Money banking and public finance, Strategic management

2nd सेमेस्टर- Legal history

दूसरी पाली- 26.04.2023: 8th सेमेस्टर- IPR Litigation 4th सेमेस्टर- Sociolgy of development, Business ethics & corporate governance 27.04.2023: 8th सेमेस्टर- Law of insurance 4th सेमेस्टर- Labour laws-1 28.04.2023: 8th सेमेस्टर- Law of banking and finance 4th सेमेस्टर- Criminal law-2 (Cr.P.C. etc.) 29.04.2023: 8th सेमेस्टर- Drafting, pleadings & conveyancing 4th सेमेस्टर- Law of evidence 01.05.2023: 8th सेमेस्टर- Taxation laws 4th सेमेस्टर- public international law 02.05.2023: 4th सेमेस्टर- Macro economics, Business environment