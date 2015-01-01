पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस का डर:बिहार के कांग्रेसी विधायक खरीद-फरोख्त के डर से राजस्थान या छत्तीसगढ़ भेजे जा सकते हैं

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • एमपी और राजस्थान में हुए सियासी घटनाक्रम के बाद हाईकमान अलर्ट

कांग्रेसी आलाकमान के निर्देश पर पटना में जमे दोनों पर्यवेक्षक और उनकी टीम भावी विधायकों पर कड़ी नजर रखने की रणनीति बना रही है। कांग्रेस मुख्यालय सदाकत आश्रम से दूर गांधी मैदान स्थित एक बड़े होटल में दिन भर बड़े नेताओं ने परिणाम के बाद की स्थिति पर मंथन किया।

परिणाम आने के बाद औपचारिक तौर पर कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता चुनने के लिये राज्य के नेताओं के साथ बैठक हुई। हालांकि सूत्रों के मुताबिक जरुरत पर विधायकों को राजस्थान या पंजाब या छत्तीसगढ़ भेजा जा सकता है।

विधायकों को कहा गया है कि चुनाव जीतने के बाद वो सीधे कांग्रेस इलेक्शन मैनेजमेंट कमेटी के चेयरमैन रणदीप सुरजेवाला से संपर्क करेंगे। कांग्रेस नेताओं के मुताबिक 30 से ज्यादा सीटों पर जीतना तय है।

पिछली बार कांग्रेस 41 में 27 सीट जीती थी। इस बार भी एग्जिट पोल में महागठबंधन को बहुमत के आसार हैं। इन सबको देखते हुए पार्टी ने पूरी फिल्डिंग सजा रखी है।

इस बार कांग्रेस टिकट पर 40 नए चेहरे मैदान में हैं

कांग्रेस नेताओं का कहना है कि इस बार पार्टी ने 40 नए चेहरों को मैदान में उतारा है। इसलिए सतर्कता बरती जा रही है। जयपुर में पार्टी ने पूरी तैयारी कर रखी है। वहां एक प्लेन रेडी मोड पर है।

राजस्थान के मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी व उपमुख्य सचेतक महेंद्र चौधरी को बाड़ाबंदी की व्यवस्था की जिम्मेदारी दी जा सकती है।

