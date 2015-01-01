पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बयान:हार के बाद अलगाववादियों की शरण में पहुंची कांग्रेस : नित्यानंद

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • पीडीपी और नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस से मिलकर कर रही साजिश

केंद्रीय गृहराज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय ने कहा है कि बिहार में महागठबंधन की हार के बाद कांग्रेस अलगाववादियों की शरण में पहुंच गई है। जम्मू-कश्मीर में गुपकार संघ बनाने और अलगाववादी ताकतों से समझौता करके उसने इसे प्रमाणित कर दिया है।

अब तो वह अलगाववादियों की भाषा भी बोलने लगी है। कांग्रेस के इन कृत्यों से साबित हो गया है कि उसे राष्ट्रहित से कोई मतलब नहीं, उसके लिए सत्ता के अलावा किसी अन्य चीज का कोई मूल्य नहीं। सत्ता भी एक परिवार के लिए ही चाहिए।

भाजपा प्रदेश दफ्तर में आयोजित प्रेस वार्ता में राय ने कहा कि कांग्रेस और उनकी सहयोगी ताकतें स्पष्ट रुप से सुन ले, वह किसी की मदद ले ले जम्मू-कश्मीर में धारा 370 और 35ए फिर से लगाने का उसका स्वप्न पूरा होने वाला नहीं। कोई ताकत ऐसी नहीं कि केन्द्र में नरेन्द्र मोदी के रहते ऐसा कर सके। इस काम में चीन और पाकिस्तान भी उसकी कोई मदद नहीं कर सकता।

