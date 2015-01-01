पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

सुनि लिहऽनी हो गंगा मइया! तोहरे घटवा पर होई छठ:कोरोना के कारण जारी उहापोह खत्म, प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त का आदेश, गंगाघाट पर भी होगा छठ

पटना32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पिछले साल गंगा घाट पर छठ पर्व की तैयारी की तस्वीर।

कोरोना की वजह से लंबे उहापोह के बाद अब यह तय हो गया कि पटना में इस बार भी महापर्व छठ मां गंगा के घाट पर ही होगा। प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय अग्रवाल ने शुक्रवार को डीएम और नगर आयुक्त को इसकी तैयारी करने का आदेश दिया।

कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के मुताबिक छठ घाटों को चिह्नित कर बैरिकेडिंग कराने, सफाई, भीड़ नियंत्रण, वाहन पार्किंग, विधि व्यवस्था सहित सभी प्रकार की मूलभूत सुविधाओं की व्यवस्था समय पर पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया है। ताकि, गंगा घाटों और तालाबों पर बड़ी संख्या में महापर्व करने के लिए आने वाले श्रद्धालुओं को किसी प्रकार की कठिनाई का सामना नहीं करनी पड़े। आयुक्त के निर्देश पर उनके सचिव ने इससे संबंधित पत्र भेजा है।

तालाबों को लिए टेंडर प्रक्रिया जल्द
नगर आयुक्त ने आदेश में कहा है कि इस साल 19 से महापर्व की शुरुआत हो रही है। 20 को पहला अर्घ्य और 21 को दूसरा अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। इससे पहले सभी तैयारी सुनिश्चित किया जाना है। गंगा घाटों पर व्यवस्थाएं गंगा कार्य प्रमंडल द्वारा की जाती हैं। इसके लिए आवश्यक निविदा की जा चुकी है। लेकिन, तालाबों के लिए आवश्यक निविदा नहीं की गयी है। कार्य का आकलन कर शीघ्र निविदा प्रक्रिया शुरू करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।
इन सुविधाओं को सुनिश्चित करने का दिया निर्देश

1.सभी घाटों-तालाबों में बैरिकेडिंग में तीन बांस का उपयोग होगा 2. घाटों और तालाबों तक पहुंच पथ उच्च कोटि का तैयार किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही सफार्इ, चुना-ब्लीचिंग का छिड़काव हाेगा। 3. घाटों और तालाबों के पहुंच पथ पर रोशनी की प्रर्याप्त व्यवस्था। बैकअप के लिए जेनरेटर जरूरी। 5. घाटों और तालाबों पर बैनर, फ्लैक्स बोर्ड के द्वारा नाम और अन्य निर्देश प्रदर्शित करना है। 6. खतरनाक घाट और तलाब को चिन्हित कर फ्लैक्स-बैनर लाल कपड़ा लगाकर प्रतिबंधित होगा। 7. घाटों और तालाबों पर अस्थायी शौचालय व चेंजिंग रूम बनेगा। 8. घाट पर व्रतियों की सुविधा हेतु चापाकल लगाया लगेगा। 9. पक्के घाटों और तालाबों की सफाई सुनिश्चित करनी है। 10. दलदल युक्त घाटों और तालाबों पर बांस की चाली और सैंड बैग से अस्थायी निर्माण होगा। 11. सभी घाटों और तालाबों पर वाच टावर का निर्माण होगा। 12. पूजा समितियों से समन्वय स्थापित कर घाटों और तालाबों को तत्काल तैयार करेंगी सभी संबंधित सरकारी एजेंसियां।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें