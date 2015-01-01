पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Counting Will Be Done In AN College From 8 Am Today, From 5 Pm Trains Will Not Run From Baring Raid Chairaha To Water Tank

255 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का होगा फैसला:एएन कॉलेज में आज सुबह 8 बजे से होगी मतगणना, 5 बजे से बाेरिंग राेड चाैराहा से पानी टंकी तक नहीं चलेंगी गाड़ियां

पटना26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 9 बजे से मिलेगा रुझान, सबसे अंत में देर रात तक आएगा दीघा का रिजल्ट
  • दो-दो कक्ष में होगी हर विस क्षेत्र की गिनती

पटना जिले के 14 विधानसभा क्षेत्राें की मतगणना मंगलवार की सुबह 8 बजे से एएन कॉलेज में होगी। हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए 14-14 टेबल लगाए गए हैं। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए दो हॉल में प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए 7-7 टेबल लगाए गए हैं।

प्रत्येक टेबल पर तीन-तीन कर्मियों की तैनाती की गई है। इसके अलावा सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी के साथ तीन कर्मियों को रिपोर्ट तैयार करने के लिए तैनात किया गया है। वहीं, प्रत्येक विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए अलग से एक-एक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी का टेबल लगाया गया है।

इस पर कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। ईटीबीपीएस के लिए अलग से दो-दो टेबल लगाए गए हैं। इसके लिए अलग से सहायक निर्वाची पदाधिकारी और कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है, ताकि बैलेट पेपर के साथ ईवीएम की गिनती की जा सके।

सोमवार को मतगणना स्थल का निरीक्षण बिहार के मुख्य निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी एचआर श्रीनिवासन के साथ डीएम कुमार रवि और एएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने किया। इस दौरान जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी को मतगणना केंद्र के अंदर प्रवेश करने वाली गाड़ियों की संख्या कम करने, बैरिकेडिंग को चुस्त-दुरुस्त करने सहित अन्य आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। सुबह 9 बजे से रुझान मिलना शुरू हो जाएगा। कम मतदान केंद्र वाले विधानसभा क्षेत्र का फाइनल रिजल्ट दोपहर 3 बजे तक आने की संभावना है। सबसे अंत में रात 10 बजे के बाद दीघा का रिजल्ट आएगा। इस विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सबसे अधिक 711 मतदान केंद्र हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें