पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लेफ्ट का गणित:चार फीसदी वोट पाकर वाम दलों में सबसे बड़ी ताकत बनी भाकपा माले

पटना9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 19 प्रत्याशियों को 13,33,569 वोट मिले पहली बार सबसे अधिक विधायक

वामदलों में भाकपा माले सबसे बड़ी ताकत बनकर उभरी है। 20 साल बाद पहली बार वामदल विधानसभा में अपनी संख्या दहाई अंक में ले जाने में सफल हुआ है। माले के 12 विधायकों को कामयाबी मिली। उसे लगभग 4 प्रतिशत वोट मिले। माले के 19 प्रत्याशियों को कुल 1333569 वोट मिले। इससे पहले 1.5 से 2.5 प्रतिशत वोट मिले थे।

वर्ष 2000 और 2005 में माले के 5 विधायक थे। 2010 में खाता भी नहीं खुला था। माकपा को 2005 में एक सीट मिली थी, जबकि 2010 और 2015 में एक सीट नहीं मिल सकी थी। 2015 में भाकपा का भी खाता नहीं खुला, लेकिन माले 3 सीट पाने में सफल रही थी।
इस चुनाव में वामदलों को राजद की दोस्ती का जबर्दस्त फायदा मिला। माले को 19 सीट में 12 पर जीत मिली। कटिहार के बलरामपुर से माले प्रत्याशी महबूब आलम ने अपने प्रतिद्वंद्वी को सबसे अधिक 53 हजार वोटों से हराया।
इन सीटों पर जीत: अगियांव, बलरामपुर, काराकाट, पालीगंज, फुलवारी, दरौली, तरारी, डुमरांव, घोसी, सिकटा, जीरादेई, अरवल

माले प्रत्याशियों का वोट

अगियांव- मनोज मंजिल 86327
आरा- कयामुद्दीन अंसारी 68779
अरवल- महानंद सिंह 68286
औराई- आफताब आलम 42613
बलरामपुर- महबूब आलम 104489
भोरे- जितेंद्र पासवान 73605
दरौली- सत्यदेव राम 81067
दरौंदा- अमरनाथ यादव 60614
दीघा- शशि यादव 50971
डुमरांव- अजीत कुमार सिंह 71320
घोसी- रामबली सिंह यादव 74712
कल्याणपुर- रंजीत राम 62028
काराकाट- अरुण सिंह 28700
पालीगंज- संदीप सौरभ 67917
फुलवारी- गोपाल रविदास 91124
सिकटा- वीरेंद्र प्रसाद गुप्ता 49075
तरारी- सुदामा प्रसाद 73945
जीरादेई- अमरजीत कुशवाहा 69442
वारिसनगर- फूलबाबू सिंह 54555

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें