दिवाली आज:दीपावली की खरीदारी के लिए बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़

हाजीपुर
  • कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या को मनाया जाने वाला प्रकाश पर्व को लेकर शहर समेत जिले भर में उत्साह, धूमधाम से मनाने की तैयारी

कार्तिक मास की अमावस्या को मनाया जाने वाला प्रकाश पर्व दीपावली शनिवार को शहर समेत जिले भर में धूमधाम से मनाया जाएगा। इसकी सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई हैं। शुक्रवार को पूरे दिन लोगों ने जमकर खरीदारी की। दीपावली को लेकर शहरी और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के बाजारों स्थाई और अस्थाई बड़े और छोटे दुकानों पर लोगों की भीड़ से रौनक बढ़ी रही। शहर और ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के विभिन्न चौक पर अस्थाई दुकानों पर मिट्टी के दीए, मोमबत्ती व श्री लक्ष्मी-गणेश की मूर्तियों व पटाखों की जमकर बिक्री हुई।

फुटपाथों पर अस्थायी दुकानें सुबह से ही सज गई थीं। इन जगहों पर सामान की खरीदारी के लिए भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। वहीं व्यावसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों व घरों की साफ-सफाई भी की गई। धन व ऐश्वर्य की अधिष्ठात्री माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा को लेकर लोगों ने विशेष रूप से मिट्टी के दीये, मोमबत्ती की खरीदारी की। धन व ऐश्वर्य की अधिष्ठात्री माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा को लेकर लोगों ने माता लक्ष्मी-गणेश की प्रतिमा की भी जमकर खरीदारी की। वहीं बाजारों में लकड़ी और थर्मोकोल से बने रंग बिरंगे घरौंदा व मिट्टी के बर्तन की खरीदारी हुई।

प्रशासन के सख्त निर्देश के बावजूद भी दुकानदारों ने चोरी छिपे पटाखों की बिक्री की, अन्य वर्षों की अपेक्षा पटाखे कम बिके

छोटी दीवाली को लेकर लोगों में रहा उत्साह
शुक्रवार को छोटी दिवाली को लेकर दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी। इस दौरान बाजारों में स्थाई और अस्थाई दुकानों पर मां लक्ष्मी-गणेश व कुबेर की मूर्तियों की मांग सबसे ज्यादा रही। बाजार में 50 रुपए से लेकर एक हजार रुपए तक की गणेश और लक्ष्मी की मूर्तियां मौजूद थीं। मिट्टी और प्लास्टर पेरिस से बने गणेश-लक्ष्मी ग कुबेर हनुमानजी की मूर्ति की रही।

चोरी छिपी हुई कम आवाज वाले पटाखों की बिक्री
सरकार और जिला प्रशासन की ओर जारी पटाखा खरीद बिक्री का असर बाजारों में देखने को मिला। प्रशासन के सख्त निर्देश के बावजूद भी दुकानदारों ने चोरी छिपे पटाखों की बिक्री की गई। अन्य वर्षों की अपेक्ष इस वर्ष पटाखों की दुकानें नहीं लगाई गई थी। इसके बावजूद भी ग्राहक पूरे दिन पटाखों की खरीदारी के लिए चक्कर काटते रहे। वही कुछ दुकानदारों द्वारा पिछले वर्ष के स्टॉक में बचे पटाखों को प्रशासन के नजरों से बचाकर बेचा गया। वही बच्चों के लिए फूलझड़ी, अनार, हवाई, चक्कियां, आलू बम, बुलेट बम, सांप, रेलगाड़ी व अन्य किस्म के पटाखों की खूब बिक्री हुई। बाजारों में जगह-जगह बच्चें अधिक से अधिक पटाखे खरीदने के लिए अभिभावकों के साथ जिद करते नजर आये।

मिट्टी दिए कि हुई अधिक बिक्री
पूर्व से एवं वर्तमान में चाइना से तल्खी के बाद बाजारों में चायनीज झालरों की कमी देखी गई। जबकि इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकानदार भी दीये बेचते हुए दिखे गये। दीपावली के त्योहार में दीया और बाती का अलग ही महत्व है। इस वर्ष चायनीज सामान के प्रति लोगों का झुकाव कम दिखा। लोगों ने देसी झालरों व दीये को तवज्जो दी। 1 एक सौ रुपये सैकड़ा से लेकर तीन चार रुपये पीस तक के दीये बाजार में मौजूद थे। पहले की अपेक्षा इस वर्ष दीये के कारोबार में बढ़ोतरी दिखी।
रंगोली की दुकानों पर उमड़ी भीड़
बाजार में रंग-बिरंगी रंगोली व स्टीकर की सजी दुकानों पर बच्चों की अधिक भीड़ देखी गई। अपने मनपसंद सांचे वाली रंगोली, माता लक्ष्मी की चरण पादुका स्टीकर, घर की सजावट के लिए बंधन वाल, मोती की माला, प्लास्टिक के कलश की खरीदारी की।

सूखे मिठाई की रही मांग
शहर के राजेन्द्र चौक, गांधी चौक, गुदरी बाजार, स्टेशन चौक समेत अन्य जगहों पर स्थाई और अस्थाई मिठाई की दुकानों पर दिन भर ग्राहकों की भीड़ लगी रही। लोगों ने मनपसंद मिठाई की खरीदारी की और एक-दूसरे को उपहार दिया। नकली मिठाई से बचते हुए लोगो ने विश्वसनीय और प्रतिष्ठित दुकानों से मिठाइयों की खरीदारी करना अधिक सुरक्षित समझ रहे रहे। दुकानों में सूखे मेवे से तैयार मिठाइयों की मांग सबसे ज्यादा रही। ब्रांडेड कंपनियों के गिफ्ट पैक, बेसन व बूंदी लड्डू की भी खरीदारी हुई। प्रकाश का पर्व दीपावली को लेकर चहुंओर खुशी की लहर देखी गयी।

7 माह बाद दुकानदारों की जमकर हुई बिक्री
वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना को लेकर लगभग 7 माह बाद दीपाली की खरीदारी को लेकर बाजारों में रौनक दिखी। खरीदारी को लेकर लोगो की भीड़ बाजारों में उमड़ पड़ी। दीपावली पर खरीदारी को लेकर बाजारों में खरीदारी करने आने वाले लोग लापरवाह दिखे। शहर के विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर स्थाई और अस्थाई रूप से सजी दुकानों पर खरीदारी को लेकर लोगो की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। बाजारों में दीपावली को लेकर खरीदारी कर रहे लोग पूरी तरह से लापरवाह दिखे।

सड़क जाम से कराह उठा शहर
दीपावली पर खरीदारी को लेकर बाजारों में ग्राहकों की बेतहाशा भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। शहर के विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर सड़क किनारे लगाए गए स्थाई और अस्थाई रूप से लगाए गए सजावट सामाग्री खरीदने को लेकर दुकानों पर ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। शुक्रवार को सुबह से बाजार में ग्राहकों की भीड़ रही। घर सजाने के लिए तरह तरह के सजावट के सामान खरीद रहे थे।

