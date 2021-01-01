पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपना आशियाना:घर बनाने वालों की पहली पसंद बना दानापुर इलाका, यहां सबसे अधिक जमीन की बिक्री

पटना33 मिनट पहले
  • रजिस्ट्री के मामले में पटना सदर दूसरे और फुलवारीशरीफ तीसरे स्थान पर

पटना में अपना घर सबका सपना है। इसके लिए लोगों की पहली पसंद दानापुर और फुलवारी का इलाका है। निबंधन कार्यालय के दस्तावेज यही बताते हैं। वर्तमान वित्तीय वर्ष में 1 अप्रैल 2020 से दिसंबर 2020 तक दानापुर निबंधन कार्यालय में 9696 रजिस्ट्री हुई। दूसरे स्थान पर पटना सदर निबंधन कार्यालय है।

जहां 8510 दस्तावेजाें का निबंधन हुआ। 7815 दस्तावेज के निबंधन के साथ फुलवारीशरीफ निबंधन कार्यालय तीसरे स्थान पर है। बिक्रम में 6454, पटना सिटी में 6254, मसौढ़ी में 5454, बाढ़ में 4382 रजिस्ट्री हुई। निबंधन कार्यालय के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, यहां सबसे अधिक फ्लैट का निबंधन होता है।
लॉकडाउन के बाद दिसंबर में टूटा रजिस्ट्री में पिछले साल का रिकाॅर्ड
लॉकडाउन के कारण अप्रैल और मई में निबंधन का काम बंद रहा। लेकिन, दिसंबर में जमीन की खरीद-बिक्री के मामले में सदर निबंधन कार्यालय को छोड़ शेष सभी छह निबंधन कार्यालय ने पिछले साल का रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ दिया है। यानी, पटना शहर में एकबार फिर से जमीन-खरीद बिक्री में लोगों की दिलचस्पी बढ़ गई है।

