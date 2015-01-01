पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ की तैयारी:खतरनाक घाट किए जा रहे चिह्नित, लोगों को जाने से रोकने के लिए होगी बैरिकेडिंग

पटना26 मिनट पहले
गंगा नदी के पानी के साथ बहकर आई मिट्टी ने कई स्थानों पर घाटों की सूरत बिगाड़ दी है।
  • सफाई के बाद अब हटाई जा रही पानी के साथ आई मिट्टी

छठ करीब आने के साथ ही गंगा घाटों को तैयार करने का काम तेज कर दिया गया है। नगर निगम द्वारा तमाम घाटों पर सफाई का काम लगभग पूरा कर लिया गया है। करीब 94 घाटों का निर्माण निगम द्वारा कराया जा रहा है। खतरनाक घाटाें काे भी चिह्नित किया जा रहा है। अगर किसी घाट पर किसी प्रकार की दिक्कत दिखाई देगी तो वहां व्रतियों और श्रद्धालुओं के जाने पर रोक के लिए बैरिकेडिंग की जाएगी। सफाई के बाद घाटाें काे समतल किया जा रहा है। नूतन राजधानी अंचल व पाटलिपुत्र अंचल में घाटों तक जाने के लिए संपर्क पथ के निर्माण का कार्य भी तेजी से चलाया जा रहा है। यहां पर घाटों को समतल करके रैंप बनाने का कार्य शुरू कर दिया गया है। नगर निगम के अधिकारी लगातार घाटों की स्थिति का जायजा ले रहे हैं।

नगर आयुक्त हिमांशु शर्मा के बाद अपर नगर आयुक्त सफाई व अपर नगर आयुक्त योजना ने घाटों की स्थिति का जायजा लिया। उन्होंने कार्यों में तेजी लाने का निर्देश संबंधित अधिकारियों को दिया। निगम प्रशासन का लक्ष्य 18 नवंबर तक घाटाें को तैयार कर लेने का है।

कई घाटों पर पक्के रैंप पर मिट्टी, हाे रही कटाई

घाटों पर मिट्टी की कटाई का कार्य ही सबसे महत्वपूर्ण है। गंगा नदी के पानी के साथ बहकर आई मिट्टी ने कई स्थानों पर घाटों की सूरत बिगाड़ दी है। खासकर बांकीपुर अंचल के घाटों पर बने पक्के रैंप पर मिट्टी जम गई है। नगर निगम की ओर से इसे साफ कराने का कार्य चल रहा है। मिट्टी कटाई कार्य का निरीक्षण कर रहे अंचल के मुख्य सफाई निरीक्षण कृष्ण नारायण शुक्ला ने बताया कि काम में काफी तेजी आई है।

घाटों पर सफाई के कार्य को लगभग पूरा कर लिया गया है। मिट्टी कटाई के बाद घाटों पर समतलीकरण का कार्य पूरा हो जाएगा। इससे यहां आने वाले व्रतियों व अन्य श्रद्धालुओं को किसी प्रकार की परेशानी नहीं होगी। कृष्णा घाट पर गंगा का पानी सीधे किनारे पर आ रहा है। इसलिए, यहां से तैयारियों को पूरा कराया रहा है।

दो दिन बाद तैयारी में जुटेगा जिला प्रशासन

विधान परिषद चुनाव की मतगणना के बाद छठ महापर्व की तैयारी में जिला प्रशासन की टीम जुटेगी। प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के मुताबिक गुरुवार और शुक्रवार को मतगणना होगी। इसके बाद छठ महापर्व की तैयारी हाेगी। अभी नगर निगम को तैयारी करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। घाटाें पर महापर्व को लेकर अंतिम निर्णय सरकार के स्तर से होना है।

सरकार से अनुमति मिलने के बाद खतरनाक घाटों को चिह्नित कर सूची जारी की जाएगी। इसके साथ ही शेष घाटों पर तैयारी शुरू होगी। कुछ दिन पहले प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल और डीएम कुमार रवि ने वार्ड पार्षद और पूजा समितियों के साथ बैठक की। इस दौरान काेराेना से बचाव के लिए ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों से घर में अनुष्ठान करने की अपील की गई।

कचरा फेंका ताे भरना पड़ेगा जुर्माना

अजीमाबाद अंचल के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी राकेश कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि दो दिनों में घाटों की सफाई कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके बाद घाट पर कचरा फेंकते पकड़े जाने पर कम से कम सौ रुपए जुर्माना लगाया जाएगा।

