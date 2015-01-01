पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हत्या कर शव को किया गायब:सहदेई बुजुर्ग के सलहा में विवाहित युवती की दहेज के लिए हत्या कर शव को किया गायब

सहदेई बुजुर्ग5 घंटे पहले
सहदेई बुजुर्ग ओपी के सलहा गांव की एक विवाहित युवती को दहेज के लिए हत्या कर शव को गायब कर देने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। सहदेई बुजुर्ग ओपी के सलहा पंचायत के महम्मदपुर गांव निवासी स्वर्गीय मोहम्मद उस्मान के पुत्र मोहम्मद एजाज ने अपनी बहन गुलफंसा परवीन की हत्या कर शव को गायब कर देने का आरोप लगाते हुए सास-ससुर एवं अन्य ससुरालवालों के विरुद्ध लिखित शिकायत की है। मोहम्मद एजाज द्वारा पुलिस को दिए गए आवेदन में कहा गया है कि उनकी बहन गुलफंसा परवीन की शादी मुस्लिम रीति रिवाज से 20 अगस्त 2020 को मुस्लिम रीति-रिवाज से सलहा निवासी मोहम्मद सगीर के पुत्र मोहम्मद निसार से की गई थी। शादी में गहना, कपड़ा, फर्नीचर लगभग तीन लाख रुपए दिए गए थे।

साथ ही बारात में भी एक लाख खर्च किया गया था। लेकिन शादी के बाद से ही ससुराल वाले हीरो मोटरसाइकिल की मांग कर उनकी बहन को प्रताड़ित करने लगे। उसे खाना भी नहीं दिया जाता था। जिसकी सूचना बहन देती रहती थी। ससुरालवालों को काफी समझाया गया लेकिन वह मानने को तैयार नहीं थे। जिसके बाद 17 अक्टूबर को गांव वालों ने बताया कि उनकी बहन की हत्या कर शव को गायब कर दिया गया है। पता लगाया तो जानकारी मिली कि बहन के पति मोहम्मद निसार, ससुर मो सगीर, गुलशन खातून, मोहम्मद साबिर, मोहम्मद कुर्बान, हाजरा खातून, अजीमा खातून सभी गांव जावज थाना महनार ने दहेज के लिए हत्या कर शव को गायब कर दिया है। बताया लुधियाना से आकर उसने शिकायत दी है।

