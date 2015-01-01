पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:आरा-पटना हाईवे पर ट्रैक्टर से कुचल अधेड़ की मौत

कोईलवर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
आक्रोशित लोगों को समझाती पुलिस।
  • ग्रामीण सड़क पर जुट गये और आरा-पटना एनएच-30 को जाम कर मुआवजे की मांग करने लगे

आरा-पटना नेशनल हाइवे-30 पर गीधा पेट्रोल पंप के समीप तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर के चपेट में आने से एक अधेड़ की मौत हो गई। जिसे लेकर आक्रोशित लोगों ने आरा-पटना एनएच-30 को जाम कर मुआवजे की मांग करने लगे। जिससे एक घंटा तक आवागमन बाधित रहा। मृतक बिगन पासवान, कोईलवर थाना क्षेत्र के गीधा गांव निवासी स्व हजारी पासवान का 55 वर्षीय पुत्र था। मंगलवार को दोपहर दो बजे बिगन पासवान चाय पीकर घर लौट रहा था। इस बीच रोड क्रॉस करने के दौरान कोईलवर की तरफ से आरा जा रही तेज रफ्तार ट्रैक्टर के चपेट में आ गया। जिससे घटना स्थल पर अधेड़ की मौत हो गयी। जिसके बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक वाहन छोड़ भाग गया। सड़क दुर्घटना में स्थानीय अधेड़ की मौत की खबर मिलते ही ग्रामीण सड़क पर जुट गये। और आरा-पटना एनएच-30 को जाम कर मुआवजे की मांग करने लगे। सड़क जाम की सूचना मिलने के बाद कोईलवर के सीओ अनुज कुमार, थानाध्यक्ष संजय कुमार सिन्हा, एसआई विजय कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे और जाम कर रहे आक्रोशित लोगों को समझाया। लेकिन आक्रोशित लोग मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर शव के साथ सड़क पर डटे रहे। बाद में सीओ अनुज कुमार द्वारा मुआवजा दिए जाने के आश्वासन पर लोगों ने जाम हटाया। जिसके उपरांत पुलिस शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सदर अस्पताल आरा ले गयी।

पुलिस ने ट्रैक्टर जब्तकर एफआईआर दर्ज किया
पुलिस ने ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर थाना लायी और मामला दर्ज किया। इधर एक घण्टे तक सड़क जाम के कारण एनएच पर वाहनों की लंबी लाइन लग गयी। जाम में फंसे लोगों को काफी परेशानी हुई। एनएच जाम के कारण पुलिस ने आरा से पटना आने जाने वाली छोटी वाहनों को कोईलवर-चांदी- जमीरा-धरहरा के रास्ते आगे भेजा गया।

