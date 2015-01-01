पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Bihar
  • Patna
  • Department Of Agriculture Asks For 2292 Kisan Samman, Kisan Shree Award Will Be Given In Four Categories

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सम्मान:2292 किसान सम्मान के लिए कृषि विभाग ने मांगा आवेदन, चार श्रेणियों में दिया जाएगा किसान श्री पुरस्कार

पटना37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धान, आलू, फल उत्पादक किसानों के साथ ही बकरी और मछलीपालक किसानों को सरकार पुरस्कार (सम्मान) देगी। चारों श्रेणियों में प्रखंड स्तर पर 2136 किसानों को किसान श्री पुरस्कार के तहत 10-10 हजार रुपए दिए जाएंगे। जिलास्तर पर 152 किसानों को किसान गौरव पुरस्कार के तहत 25-25 हजार रुपए दिए जाएंगे।

राज्यस्तर पर 4 किसानों को किसान श्रेष्ठ पुरस्कार के तहत 50-50 हजार रुपए दिए जाएंगे। अधिक उत्पादन और उत्पादकता वाले किसानों का चयन इस पुरस्कार के लिए किया जाएगा। हर प्रखंड में चारों श्रेणियों के एक-एक किसान को पुरस्कार मिलेगा। फसल कटनी रिपोर्ट और अन्य श्रेणियों में विशेषज्ञों द्वारा चयन किया जाएगा। वर्ष 2020-21 के लिए विभिन्न श्रेणियों के किसानों से कृषि विभाग ने पुरस्कार के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगा है। खरीफ फसल के लिए 30 नवंबर तक आवेदन मांगा गया है। फसल और उद्यानिक फसल के लिए 25 नवंबर से 25 दिसंबर तक किसानों से आवेदन मांगा है। बकरीपालन (ब्लैक बंगाल) के लिए 25 नवंबर से 20 दिसंबर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। मछलीपालन के लिए 15 फरवरी से 15 मार्च 2021 तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं।

ऐसे करें आवेदन
कृषि विभाग की वेबसाइट www.krishi.bih.in या बामेती की वेबसाइट www.bameti.org पर आवेदन फार्म, पात्रता, शर्त और चयन की प्रक्रिया दी गई है। आवेदन संबंधी जानकारी जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी या परियोजना निदेशक आत्मा और प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी से भी प्राप्त की जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें