गृह विभाग से आदेश जारी:पटना के पूर्व टाउन डीएसपी पर चलेगी विभागीय कार्यवाही

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महिला से आपत्तिजनक बात करने का मामला

महिला से आपत्तिजनक बातें करने के आरोप में पटना के तत्कालीन टाउन डीएसपी सैयद अफसर हाशमी के खिलाफ विभागीय कार्यवाही चलेगी।

गृह विभाग ने इस बाबत आदेश जारी कर दिया है। हाशमी पर आरोप है कि जब वे पटना में टाउन डीएसपी थे तो उनके द्वारा किसी महिला से आपत्तिजनक बातें करने का ऑडियो वायरल हुआ था। इसके बाद 3 जून 2018 को एक वीडियो क्लिप भी वायरल हुआ था जिसमें हाशमी एक वेब पोर्टल के कार्यालय में ऑडियो नहीं चलाने के लिए आरजू-मिन्नत करते हुए नजर आ रहे थे।

एफएसएल में हाशमी की आवाज की पुष्टि भी हुई। गृह विभाग के अनुसार उनका यह आचरण कर्तव्यहीनता, स्वेच्छाचारिता, संदिग्ध आचरण, पुलिस की छवि को धूमिल करने, सरकारी आदेश की अवहेलना करने एवं नियम के विरुद्ध कार्य करने का परिचारक पाया गया। एटीएस के डीआईजी विकास वैभव इस कार्यवाही के संचालन पदाधिकारी बनाए गए हैं। सैयद अफसर हाशमी अब रिटायर हो चुके हैं। इसके अलावा हिलसा के तत्कालीन अनुमंडल पुलिस पदाधिकारी मुत्तफिक अहमद की तीन वेतन वृद्धि पर रोक लगाई गई है।

