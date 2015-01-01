पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पर्यावरण पर ध्यान:डिप्टी सीएम ने कहा- वन, पर्यावरण से संबंधित एक चैप्टर बच्चों के सिलेबस में शामिल किया जाएगा

पटना14 मिनट पहले
पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग का पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद बैठक करते डिप्टी सीएम व मंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद।
  • पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग का तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने ग्रहण किया पदभार
  • वन्य प्राणियों को लेकर किए जा रहे काम की भी समीक्षा की जाएगी

उपमुख्यमंत्री और पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग के मंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद ने कहा कि शिक्षा विभाग के साथ बात करके वन पर्यावरण से संबंधित एक चैप्टर बच्चों के सिलेबस में शामिल करने की कोशिश की जाएगी। पर्यावरण, वन और जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग का पदभार ग्रहण करने के बाद मंगलवार को वो पत्रकारों से बात कर रहे थे।

इस मौके पर उन्होंने विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर विभागीय कार्यक्रमों एवं योजनाओं की जानकारी ली और तथा आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि मनुष्य के जीवन से अत्यंत नजदीकी रूप से जुड़े वन पर्यावरण और वन्य प्राणियों को लेकर किए जा रहे कामों की वह शीघ्र ही विस्तृत समीक्षा करेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि वन पर्यावरण का विस्तार करने पर जोर दिया जाएगा। प्रदूषण नियंत्रण में विभाग की भूमिका बड़ी हो इस पर काम होगा। वन्य प्राणियों को लेकर किए जा रहे काम की भी समीक्षा की जाएगी। वन विभाग कैसे बेहतर नतीजे दे सकता है इस पर मंथन किया जाएगा।

युवाओं का कौशल विकास करा रोजगार दिलाना प्राथमिकता

श्रम संसाधन मंत्री का कार्यभार संभालने के बाद जीवेश मिश्रा ने कहा कि युवाओं को कौशल प्रशिक्षण दिला कर रोजगार दिलाना पहली प्राथमिकता है। आत्मनिर्भर बिहार के तहत युवाओं और श्रमिकों की आर्थिक स्थिति में सुधार और रोजगार के लिए मिशन मोड में काम होगा। इसके पहले विभाग के प्रधान सचिव मिहिर कुमार सिंह सहित वरीय अधिकारियों ने मंत्री को बुके देकर स्वागत किया। इधर जीवेश मिश्रा ने पर्यटन विभाग का भी कार्यभार संभाला।

