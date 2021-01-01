पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:259 नगर निकायों के ईओ के साथ बैठक कर समस्याओं का निदान करेंगे डिप्टी सीएम

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिन शहरों में हर घर जल पहुंचाने के लिए सड़क खोदी गई है, उसे जल्द से जल्द ठीक करें

उपमुख्यमंत्री सह नगर विकास एवं आवास मंत्री तारकिशोर प्रसाद अब राज्य में सभी 259 नगर निकाय (158 नगर पंचायत, 84 नगर परिषद और 17 नगर निगम) के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करेंगे। उनकी मंशा आधिकारियों के स्तर पर समस्याओं की जानकारी लेकर उसके समाधान की है।

उन्होंने बुडको को निर्देश दिया कि जिन शहरों में अमृत योजना के तहत हर घर जल पहुंचाया जा रहा है, उस काम के दौरान खोदी गयी सड़कों को पूर्व की भांति जल्द से जल्द ठीक करें। उन्होंने नगर निकायों के लिए नियुक्त नोडल पदाधिकारियों से कहा-सम्राट अशोक भवन के निर्माण को लेकर सभी कार्यपालक पदाधिकारियों से तुंरत रिपोर्ट मांगे।

इन्होंने भी बातें रखी
बैठक में गया सांसद विजय मांझी, जहानाबाद सांसद चंदेश्वर प्रसाद चंद्रवंशी, पूर्व मंत्री प्रेम कुमार, पूर्व मंत्री सम्राट चौधरी, विधायक मंजू अग्रवाल, तनवीर अख्तर, राजन कुमार सिंह, श्रेयसी सिंह, संजीव कुमार, राजकुमार सिंह, वीरेंद्र सिंह, कुमार कृष्णमोहन, क्षत्रपति यादव, सतीश कुमार, आनंद शंकर सिंह, नीतू कुमारी, विभा देवी, अरूणा देवी ने भी सुझाव दिये, जिसपर विभाग बिंदुवार क्रियान्वयन करेगा। इस मौके पर मगध एवं मुंगेर प्रमंडल के नगर निकायों के मेयर, डिप्टी मेयर, मुख्य पार्षद, उप मुख्य पार्षद ने भी सुझाव दिये। निकायों के नगर आयुक्त, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी भी उपस्थित रहे।

कनीय अभियंताओं की कमी होगी दूर : प्रधान सचिव
नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के प्रधान सचिव आनंद किशोर ने कहा कि वरीय पदाधिकारी जिन्हें प्रमंडल की जिम्मेदारी दी गयी है, वो विभाग और निकायों के बीच कड़ी बन रहे हैं। सभी नगर निकायों में सॉलिड वेस्ट मैनेजमेंट को लेकर जल्द काम की शुरूआत होगी।

बड़े शहरों में अलग से महिला सामुदायिक शौचालयों का भी निर्माण कराया जाएगा जिस पर पैसा विभाग देगा। नगर निकायों में कनीय अभियंताओं की अत्यंत कमी को दूर करने का तेजी से काम हो रहा है। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से कहा कि जिन नगर निकायों में सम्राट अशोक भवन हेतु भूमि है, वहां अविलंब निर्माण शुरू हो। जहां जमीन नहीं है, वहां के डीएम से बातकर जमीन उपलब्ध कराएं।

कई दिशा-निर्देश दिए
उपमुख्यमंत्री ने सोमवार को मगध एवं मुंगेर प्रमंडल के नगर निकायों की योजनाओं और कार्यों की समीक्षा बैठक की और नगर निकायों के जनप्रतिनिधियों और पदाधिकारियों को कई दिशा-निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य के शहरों को बेहतर बनाना ही होगा। सभी नौ प्रमंडलों यानी सभी निकायों की समीक्षा संपन्न हो गयी है। इससे वहां चल रही सरकारी योजनाओं और परेशानी की जानकारी मिली है। अब तो प्रमंडलवार नोडल पदाधिकारी भी नियुक्त हुए हैं जो योजनाओं का निरीक्षण कर रिपोर्ट दे रहे हैं।

