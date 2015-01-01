पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार में बूम:राजधानी में इसबार पिछले साल से 300 कराेड़ से ज्यादा का काराेबार, कोरोना से चाैपट बाजार को धनतेरस ने उबारा

पटना16 मिनट पहले
राजधानी में शुक्रवार को भी धनतेरस की धूम रही। गुरुवार के मुकाबले काराेबार कुछ कम हुआ, लेकिन उम्मीद के मुताबिक। ज्वेलरी और बर्तन के साथ ही इलेक्ट्रॉनिक सामान और होम अप्लायंसेस की जमकर बिक्री हुई। लोग रात तक बाजार में खरीदारी करते रहे। दो दिन धनतेरस की खरीदारी से कारोबारियों में खासा उत्साह देखा गया।

कारोबारियों के मुताबिक कोरोना को लेकर आठ महीने से प्रभावित बाजार को धनतेरस और दीवाली के कारोबार ने डूबने से बचा लिया। पिछले साल के मुकाबले इसबार 300 करोड़ ज्यादा का कारोबार हुआ। कोरोना काल में लोगों की खरीदारी और जरूरत के सामान की सूची बदल गई थी।

लोगों ने लग्जरी आइटम की बजाय एयर प्यूरीफायर और ऑक्सीमीटर जैसे मेडिकल उपकरण की खरीदारी की। डिश वाशर, वाशिंग मशीन, जिम के उपकरण आदि खरीदारी की लिस्ट में शामिल रहे। बीकानेर स्वीट्स के संचालक विवेक मित्तल ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों में कारोबार बेहतर हुआ है।

