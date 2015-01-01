पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौत की जांच:दीघा के युवक ने किया था सुसाइड या हुई थी हत्या, अब एफएसएल रिपोर्ट से होगा खुलासा

पटना25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एफएसएल और पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के बाद जांच की दिशा होगी तय

दीघा हाट के शशि प्रकाश की संदिग्ध परिस्थिति में मौत के मामले में पूरी जांच अब एफएसएल और पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट पर टिक गई है। 19 नवंबर को शशि का शव इंदिरा नगर स्थित उसके दोस्त के कमरे में फंदे से लटकता हुआ मिला था। शशि के पिता संजय को आशंका है कि उनके बेटे की किसी ने हत्या कर दी और शव को फंदे से लटका दिया। मामले की जांच एफएसएल की टीम ने भी की थी।

इधर, जिस कमरे से उसका शव मिला उसे किराए पर लेने वाले मसौढ़ी के विशाल रंजन से भी पुलिस ने पूछताछ की। उसने कहा कि वह अपने गांव चला गया था। जब शशि ने फोन किया, तब उसने चाभी भिजवाई थी। पुलिस विशाल से दोबारा पूछताछ कर सकती है। पाटलिपुत्र थानेदार एसके शाही ने कहा कि पुलिस पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट और एफएसएल रिपोर्ट का इंतजार कर रही है। दोनों रिपोर्ट से ही तय होगा कि युवक ने सुसाइड किया था या उसकी हत्या हुई थी।

कुछ लोगों से पूछताछ कर सकती है पुलिस

इधर, घटनास्थल से पुलिस ने शशि का मोबाइल बरामद किया था। पुलिस ने शशि का मोबाइल भी जब्त कर लिया है। रविवार को शशि के मोबाइल की सीडीआर डिटेल पुलिस को मिल जाएगी। शशि ने जिन लोगों से आखिरी के कुछ समय में बात की होगी, पुलिस उनसे पूछताछ कर सकती है। इसके अलावा पुलिस मोबाइल की गैलरी भी खंगालेगी।
पिता को शक- बेटे की हत्या कर रोशनदान से निकल गया हत्यारा: जिस कमरे में शशि का शव मिला, उसमें मसौढ़ी का विशाल रंजन किराए पर रहता है। वह घटना के तीन दिन पहले ही छठ के लिए अपने गांव चला गया था। कमरे का रोशनदान काफी बड़ा है। पिता को शक है कि हत्यारा उनके बेटे की हत्या कर रोशनदान से बाहर आ गया। एफएसएल की टीम ने कमरे से फिंगरप्रिंट भी लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें