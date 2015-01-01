पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा:जीत-हार के साथ संभावित सरकार का कैसा होगा स्वरूप इसपर भी हो रही चर्चा

हाजीपुर3 घंटे पहले
इस विधानसभा चुनाव में विधानसभा वार 50 से 55 प्रतिशत के भीतर ही मतदान प्रतिशत रह जाने पर चर्चा तो हो रही है पर अब तक ठीक-ठाक विश्लेषण हो पाना बाकी है। रिजल्ट बाद समीक्षक, विश्लेषक अपने ढंग से इसकी समीक्षा करेंगे। भले फिलहाल कोराेना संक्रमण का भय बताया जाए पर यह इसलिए भी सही नहीं होगा क्योंकि चुनावी सभाओं में बेशुमार भीड़ उमड़ चुकी है। प्राय: हर सीटों पर एनडीए व महागठबंधन की आमने-सामने टक्कर हुई है। जानकारों का मानना है कि मतदाताओं की एक बड़ी तादाद मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने में रुचि नहीं दिखाई।
दस लाख नौकरी के वायदे ने बना दिया इस चुनाव को खास
रिजल्ट आने में अब कुछ घंटे ही शेष रह गए हैं। सुबह काउंटिंग शुरू होने के अगले दो घंटे बाद से रुझान आने शुरू हो जाएंगे। जिले में दूसरे व तीसरे चरण में आठ विधानसभा सीटों के लिए चुनाव कराए गए हैं। खासकर तीसरे चरण के चुनाव होने के बाद से चौक-चौराहों से लेकर खेत-खलिहानों में जीत-हार पर चर्चा हो रहे हैं। जैसे ही एक्जिट पोल के नतीजे आए हैं चर्चा और भी तेज हो गई है। अब हालांकि, एक्जिट पोल के दावे को देखते हुए आमलोग भी मानने लगे हैं कि तेजस्वी की सरकार बनेगी।

इसके साथ ही गैर राजद समर्थकों ने नई बनने वाली राजद के नेतृत्व में सरकार और उसके समर्थकों का स्वभाव बदला हुआ होगा या फिर पुरानी रौ में ही होगा, इसपर भी गहन चर्चा हो रही है। यह चुनाव इस मायने में खास है कि दस लाख नौकरी के वायदे को देखते हुए खड़ी की गई जातीय समीकरण की दीवारों को हर वर्ग के युवाओं ने लगभग ढाह दिया। वे ही अपने अभिभावकों को आश्वस्त करते हुए दिखाई देते हैं कि तेजस्वी के नेतृत्व में सरकार बनती है तो निश्चय ही अपने नए और बदले अंदाज में होगा।

