बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर टकराव:डीएम बोले- चप्पल और हाफ शर्ट में ही मिलेगी इंट्री; बीसीईसीई ने कहा- ऊनी कपड़े पहनकर आ सकते हैं

  • 6 और 27 नवंबर को 43 केंद्रों पर डिप्लोमा इंजीनियर और पारा मेडिकल की होगी परीक्षा
  • कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा के लिए दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस बल प्रतिनियुक्त

26 और 27 नवंबर को 43 केंद्रों पर बिहार संयुक्त प्रवेश प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा पर्षद पॉलिटेक्निक अभियंत्रण, पारा मेडिकल और पारा मेडिकल डेंटल की परीक्षा आयोजित करेगा। पटना जिला प्रशासन ने परीक्षा देने के लिए आने वाले परीक्षार्थियों को ठंड में चप्पल और हाफ शर्ट या कुर्ती पहन कर आने का आदेश दिया है। डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा कि परीक्षार्थी जूता पहनकर आएंगे, उन्हें परीक्षा केंद्र के परिसर में प्रवेश की अनुमति नहीं दी जाएगी।

सवाल : ठंड में हाफ शर्ट पर परीक्षा कैसे देंगे अभ्यर्थी
जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जारी आदेश पर दैनिक भास्कर ने डॉ. दिवाकर तेजस्वी से बात की। उन्होंने कहा कि तापमान में कमी और ठंड के दस्तक के कारण कॉमन कोल्ड फ्लू से संबंधित बीमारी फैल रही है। साथ ही डेंगू भी पटना में फैला हुआ है। ऐसी स्थिति में ठंड और डेंगू मच्छर से बचाव के लिए फुल शर्ट, स्वेटर और मोजा होना अनिवार्य है, ताकि बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत प्रभाव न पड़े।

कदाचार मुक्त परीक्षा के लिए दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस बल प्रतिनियुक्त
प्रशासन ने सभी 43 परीक्षा केंद्र पर शांतिपूर्ण व कदाचारमुक्त परीक्षा के लिए दंडाधिकारी और पुलिस पदाधिकारी प्रतिनियुक्ति की गई है। इन पदाधिकारियों को मंगलवार को हिंदी भवन सभागार में बीफ्रिंग की गयी। इस दौरान कोविड प्रोटोकॉल के तहत थर्मल स्कैनिंग, हैंड सेनेटाइजर और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अनुपालन कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

दृष्टि नि:शक्त अभ्यर्थी को मिलेगा 45 मिनट अधिक समय
दृष्टि नि:शक्त अभ्यर्थी, दोनों हाथों से लिखने में सक्षम नहीं रहने वाले अभ्यर्थी व सेरेब्रल पॉलिसी से प्रभावित अभ्यर्थी को इंटरमीडिएट स्तर के एक-एक श्रुति लेखक उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इन अभ्यर्थियों को प्रतिघंटा 15 मिनट की दर से अधिकतम 45 मिनट का अतिरिक्त समय दिया जाएगा।

मोबाइल, एटीएम कार्ड, घड़ी लेकर जाने पर रोक
अभ्यर्थियों के परीक्षा कक्ष में मोबाइल, पेजर, एटीएम कार्ड, घड़ी, केलकुलेटर, स्लाइड रूल, ग्राफ पेपर, चार्ट आदि उपकरण लेकर जाने पर रोक है।

पॉलिटेक्निक और पारा मेडिकल की परीक्षा में ठंड के कपड़े पहनकर परीक्षार्थी आ सकते हैं। फुल शर्ट, स्वेटर इत्यादि पहनकर परीक्षा केंद्र पर आने में कोई दिक्कत नहीं है। इस तरह का कोई निर्देश नहीं जारी किया गया है।
-अनिल कुमार सिन्हा, विशेष कार्य पदाधिकारी, बीसीईसीई

