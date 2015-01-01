पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

तैयारी करती दिखीं:डाॅ. आसमां काउंटिंग की तैयारी करती दिखीं

महुआ4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

महुआ के जदयू प्रत्याशी डॉ. आसमां परवीन अपने समर्थकों के साथ मतगणना की तैयारी में जुटी हुई है। लोगों का परिचय पत्र बनवाने तथा उन्हें हाजीपुर मतगणना केंद्र तक पहुंचाने की तैयारी में जुटी हुई है। कार्यकर्ताओं व सहयोगियों से कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा कर कार्य बांटे गए। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि महुआ विधानसभा से उनकी जीत पक्की है। उन्होंने कहा कि वे पिछले पांच वर्षाें से तन्मयता से लोगों की सेवा में जुटी हैं। कोई अचानक आकर टपका है। लोगों ने उनकी सेवा के प्रतिफल के रूप में अपना आशीर्वाद दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें