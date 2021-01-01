पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नाटक मंचन:अहंकार से निकल ज्ञान का सदुपयोग करने का संदेश देता है नाटक डॉक्टर फॉस्टस

पटना2 घंटे पहले
  • कालिदास रंगालय में चाइल्ड केयर सेंटर की ओर से नाटक मंचन

आदमी, आत्मा, ज्ञान और ज्ञान के अहंकार में फिसलकर सही रास्ते से भटक जाना और जीवन के अंतिम क्षणों में अपनी गलतियों का अहसास। क्रिस्टोफर मार्लो के नाटक डॉक्टर फॉस्टस में कलाकारों ने जीवन के सच से रूबरू कराया। सोमवार को कालिदास रंगालय में चाइल्ड केयर सेंटर की ओर से मंचित नाटक डॉक्टर फॉस्टस का निर्देशन डॉ. इंदु पांडे ने किया। नाटक एक विद्वान स्कॉलर डॉक्टर फॉस्टस की कहानी है। डॉक्टर फॉस्टस जर्मनी में रहता है। उसे अपने ज्ञान पर बहुत गुमान है।

वह सोचता है कि वह सर्वज्ञाता हो गया है। वह इस खोज में है कि अब उसके जानने और पढ़ने के लिए क्या रह गया है। वह काला जादू सीखने का फैसला करता है और नौकर वैगनर से तांत्रिक का पता लगाने को कहता है जो उसे यह विद्या सिखा सके। वैगनर ने वैल्डेस और कॉरनिलिपस को बुला लाता है।

काला जादू सीखने के बाद वह शैतान मिफिस्टोफेलस को बुलाता है लेकिन वह उसका नहीं लूसिफर का कमांड मानता है। वह मिफिस्टोफिलिस से कहता है कि वह लुसिफर को 24 साल के लिए अपनी आत्मा देगा और बदले में वह तुम्हे मेरा दास बना दे और साथ में अनलिमिटेड पावर दे।

मिफिस्टोफेलस आता है और लुसिफर के शर्तपत्र पर खून से साइन करने को कहता है, उस वक्त फॉस्टर का खून जम जाता है और गुड एंजिल उसे ऐसा करने से रोकती है पर मिफिस्टोफेलस गर्म कोयले के खून पिघला देता है, एग्रिमेंट साइन हो जाता है। इसके बाद डॉ फॉस्टस सबको परेशान करने लगता है। देखते-देखते 24 साल हो जाते हैं, एक घंटा बचा है। डॉ ईश्वर से माफी मांगना चाहता है, पर देर हो चुकी है।

नाटक में प्रमुख कलाकार
डॉ. फॉस्टस-रेंजी जॉर्ज जोसेफ, मिफिस्टोफेलस-प्रत्युष राज, हेलन- गुंजा सिंह, कोरस- अद्विता सिंह, आस्था सिंह, रंजन ठाकुर, आदर्श वैभव, मधुर सौरभ, निर्मला सिंह, ब्रजेश कुमार, विकास शरण, मो. सदरुद्दीन, गूंजा सिंह।

