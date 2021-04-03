पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:मानपुरा में खाना बनाने के दौरान गैस रिसाव होने से लगी आग में झुलसकर महिला की मौत, पुत्री झुलसी

महुआएक घंटा पहले
  • घटना की सूचना पर पहुंचे मृतका के मायकेवालों ने किया हंगामा, पुलिस ने सभी को कराया शांत

महुआ थाना क्षेत्र के मानपुरा गांव में गुरुवार को गैस सिलेंडर के रिसाव होने से लगी आग में एक 26 वर्षीया महिला की मौत हो गई। वहीं महिला की पुत्री भी बुरी तरह से झुलस गई। इस घटना के बाद मृतका के घर में कोहराम मच गया। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही महुआ थाना की पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची एवं मृतका के शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए हाजीपुर सदर अस्पताल भेज दी। थाना क्षेत्र के मनपुरा गांव निवासी राजीव राय की 26 वर्षीया पत्नी रमिता देवी गैस चुल्हा पर खाना बना रही थी।

तभी सिलेंडर से गैस रिसाव होने से अचानक आग लग गई। इस अगलगी की घटना में महिला रमिता देवी बुरी तरह से झुलस जाने के कारण मौके पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना के दौरान महिला के पास खड़ी उसकी पुत्री दीपशिखा भी झुलस कर जख्मी हो गई है। घर से आग की लपट उठते देख आसपास के लोग मौके पर पहुंचे और अपने स्तर से आग पर काबू पाने की कोशिश की। घटना के दौरान हड़कंप मच गया। लोगों ने घटना की सूचना महुआ फायर ब्रिगेड को दी।

मृतका के मायकेवालों ने किया जमकर हंगामा
घटना की सूचना मिलते ही मृतका के मायके वाले बिदुपुर थाना क्षेत्र के धबौली गांव से उसके ससुराल मानपुरा पहुंचकर जमकर हंगामा किया। स्थानीय लोगों ने घटना की सूचना महुआ पुलिस को दी। सूचना मिलते ही महुआ पुलिस मानपुरा गांव पहुंची और हंगामा कर रहे लोगों को शांत कराई। बाद में पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए हाजीपुर सदर अस्पताल भेज दी।

