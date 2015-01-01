पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आज अक्षय नवमी का त्योहार:आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे भोजन करने से दूर होती है दरिद्रता

पटना2 दिन पहले
  • मान्यता है कि आज के दिन किए गए दान का क्षय नहीं होता

कार्तिक शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी तिथि को अक्षय नवमी (आंवला नवमी) का त्योहार मनाया जाता है। इस दिन पूरे विधि-विधान के साथ आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा होती है। 23 नवंबर सोमवार को आंवला नवमी का पर्व मनाया जाएगा। मान्यता है कि इस दिन भगवान विष्णु और शिवजी आंवले में वास करते हैं।

आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा करने से आरोग्यता और सुख-समृद्धि बनी रहती है। आज के दिन दान करने पर क्षय नहीं होता है। आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे बैठकर भोजन करने से दरिद्रता दूर होती है साथ ही सभी मनोकामनाएं पूर्ण होती हैं। पंडित श्रीपति त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि आंवले के पेड़ के नीचे पूजा और भोजन करने की प्रथा की शुरुआत देवीलक्ष्मी ने की थी।

मान्यताओं के अनुसार मां लक्ष्मी पृथ्वी भ्रमण पर आईं, रास्ते में उनके मन में भगवान विष्णु और भगवान शिव की पूजा करने की इच्छा हुई। धरती पर आकर मां लक्ष्मी ने सोचा कि भगवान विष्णु और शिव की पूजा एक साथ कैसे हो। तो उन्हें याद आया कि तुलसी और बेल के गुण आंवले में पाए जाते हैं, तुलसी भगवान विष्णु को और बेल शिवजी को प्रिय है। इसके बाद मां लक्ष्मी ने आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा करने का निश्चय किया।

सूर्योदय से पूर्व स्नान करें
आंवला नवमी के दिन सूर्योदय से पूर्व स्नान करके आंवले की पेड़ की पूजा करें। उसके बाद आंवले के पेड़ की जड़ में दूध चढ़ाएं और रोली, अक्षत, फूल, गंध आदि से पवित्र पेड़ की विधि-विधान से पूजा-अर्चना करें। फिर आंवले की पेड़ की सात बार परिक्रमा करें और दीये जलाए। इसके बाद कथा पढ़ें। किसी वजह से आंवले के पेड़ की पूजा या उसके नीचे बैठकर भोजन ग्रहण नहीं कर सके तो इस दिन आंवला जरूर खाएं। आंवले के सेवन से कई बीमारियों में फायदा होता है।

