इलेक्ट्रिक बस की सुविधा:राजधानी में फरवरी से दाैड़ेंगी इलेक्ट्रिक बसें, एक बार चार्ज हाेने पर 250 किमी चलेंगी

पटना27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
चार्जिंग पूरी होने पर यह करीब 250 किमी तक चल सकती है।
चार्जिंग पूरी होने पर यह करीब 250 किमी तक चल सकती है।

राजधानी की सड़कों पर फरवरी से इलेक्ट्रिक बसें चलेंगी। पहली खेप में दो इलेक्ट्रिक बसें आ गई हैं। इसमें 55 सीटें हैं। दोनों बसाें को परिवहन विभाग के फुलवारीशरीफ डिपो में रखा गया है। चार-पांच दिन में राजस्थान के अलवर से चार और बसें आने वाली हैं। मार्च तक 25 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें आने की संभावना है। इनमें 21 बसें पटना की सड़कों पर चलेंगी।

मुजफ्फरपुर और बिहारशरीफ में दो-दो बसें चलेंगी। इन बसाें के लिए फुलवारीशरीफ डिपो में चार्जिंग स्टेशन बन कर तैयार हो गया है। इलेक्ट्रिक बस एकबार चार्ज हाेने पर 6 घंटे तक चलेगी। मुजफ्फरपुर और बिहारशरीफ में एक-एक चार्जिंग स्टेशन बनाने पर मंथन चल रहा है। ये बसें अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस हैं।

इसमें सीसीटीवी कैमरा, जीपीएस, पैनिक बटन जैसी सभी सुविधाएं हैं। चालक के पास एक छोटा स्क्रीन होगा, जिस पर कैमरों का फुटेज देखा जा सकेगा। इसके अलावा फास्ट चार्जिंग का इंतजाम है। इससे एक घंटे के अंदर बस फुल चार्ज हो जाएगी। चार्जिंग पूरी होने पर यह करीब 250 किमी तक चल सकती है।

