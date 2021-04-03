पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली कंपनी और नगर निगम विवाद:बिजली कंपनी ने पुरानी पीली हैलोजन लाइट की दर से मांगा बिल, ताे नगर निगम ने कहा- पोल और ट्रांसफाॅर्मर का भी हाेल्डिंग टैक्स दाे

पटना39 मिनट पहले
  • नगर निगम और बिजली कंपनी के बीच बकाया भुगतान के विवाद काे सुलझाने के लिए बनी कमेटी

नगर निगम और बिजली कंपनी के बीच बकाया के विवाद काे सुलझाने के लिए कमेटी का गठन कर दिया गया है। कमेटी बिजली विभाग पर बकाया होल्डिंग टैक्स और नगर निगम पर बकाया बिजली बिल की गणना करेगी। 20 सदस्यीय कमेटी में 12 सदस्य नगर निगम और 8 सदस्य बिजली कंपनी से रखे गए हैं। कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर बकाया भुगतान हाेगा। पटना हाईकोर्ट के आदेश पर यह कवायद की गई है।

दरअसल, निगम ने होल्डिंग टैक्स के बड़े बकाएदारों की सूची बनाकर उनसे वसूली की कार्रवाई शुरू की है। इनमें बिजली कंपनी भी है। लेकिन, जब भी बिजली कंपनी से बकाया भुगतान करने काे कहा जाता है ताे वह बिजली बिल की बात करने लगती है। दोनों विभागों के बीच टकराव का मामला मुख्य सचिव तक पहुंचा। वहां मामला नहीं सुलझा ताे कोर्ट में पहुंच गया। हाईकोर्ट ने दोनों विभागों को बकाया की स्पष्ट रिपाेर्ट तैयार करने को कहा है।

यह है विवाद की वजह

बिजली कंपनी नगर निगम से स्ट्रीट लाइट का बिल पुरानी पीली हैलोजन लाइट के आधार पर मांग रही है। जबकि, निगम प्रशासन का कहना है कि जब ईएसआईसी के जरिए एलईडी लाइट लगाई गई तो इसके आधार पर बिल बने। बिजली कंपनी के रवैये को देखते हुए निगम प्रशासन की ओर से पोल, बिजली के तार, ट्रांसफाॅर्मर, पावर सब स्टेशन आदि को भी होल्डिंग टैक्स के दायरे में लाते हुए उसके असेसटमेंट की बात कही गई है।

सशक्त स्थायी समिति सदस्य डाॅ. आशीष कुमार सिन्हा का कहना है कि निगम क्षेत्र की करीब 2500 किमी सड़क पर लगे बिजली के तार, पोल और ट्रांसफाॅर्मर के होल्डिंग टैक्स की गणना होनी चाहिए। साथ ही, बिजली बिल के तहत 2.5 फीसदी के सरचार्ज का भी भुगतान किया जाना चाहिए।
विभाग के स्तर पर बैठक में कमेटी का गठन
बिजली कंपनी व नगर निगम के बीच बकाए विवाद के समाधान के लिए नगर विकास विभाग के प्रधान सचिव की अध्यक्षता में 19 व 21 जनवरी को बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में साउथ बिहार पावर डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन कंपनी लिमिटेड के एमडी व नगर आयुक्त शामिल हुए। बैठक में वित्तीय वर्ष 1994-95 से पहले बिजली विभाग पर बकाया होल्डिंग टैक्स की निर्धारित राशि और बिजली विभाग का निगम पर बकाया अपडेट बिजली बिल की राशि का रीकॉन्सिलेशन करने की जरूरत बताई गई। इसके लिए अपर नगर आयुक्त स्थापना की अध्यक्षता में कमेटी का गठन किया गया है। कमेटी की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

