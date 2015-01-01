पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदलाव:स्मार्ट मीटर को 3 दिन में रिचार्ज नहीं कराने पर कटेगी बिजली

पटना40 मिनट पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • शहर के घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं के घरों में स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने का कार्य शुरू, बिजली बिल बकाया होने पर किस्त की सुविधा

शहर के घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं के घरों में स्मार्ट प्रीपेड मीटर लगाने का कार्य शुरू हो गया है। स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने के तीन दिनों तक क्रेडिट के तहत बिजली सप्लाई दी जाएगी। इसके बाद मीटर को रिचार्ज करना है। मीटर रिचार्ज नहीं होने पर बिजली सप्लाई बंद हो जाएगा।

कोरोना संक्रमण के पहले शहर के 40 हजार व्यवसायिक उपभोक्ताओं के दुकानों में मीटर लगाया गया था। दूसरे चरण में शहर के व्यवसायिक उपभोक्ताओं के दुकानों, व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठानों के साथ घरेलू उपभोक्ताओं के घरों में स्मार्ट प्रीपेड मीटर लगाने का कार्य शुरू हो गया है।

पे सू ने सभी 13 डिविजन के विद्युत कार्यपालक अभियान को अपने-अपने क्षेत्र में एजेंसी के माध्यम से स्मार्ट प्रीपेड मीटर लगाने की गति को तेज कराने और ससमय उपभोक्ताओं की सूची एजेंसी को उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया है।

स्मार्ट मीटर लगाने के बाद उपभोक्ताओं के मोबाइल पर रिचार्ज करने के लिए मैसेज आएगा। रिचार्ज कर ने के बाद मोबाइल पर क्रेडिट होने वाली राशि देख सकेंगे। एक महीने बाद पोस्ट पेड मीटर की तरह ऑन लाइन के माध्यम से बिजली बिल निकालने या देखने की सुविधा है।

बिजली बिल बकाया होने पर किश्त की सुविधा

स्मार्ट प्रीपेड मीटर लगाने के समय आपका बिजली बिल 3 हजार रुपए है। ऐसे उपभोक्ताओं का बिजली बिल 300 किश्त में बांट कर हर दिन कटा जाएगा। यानी, हर दिन 10 रुपए रिचार्ज किए जाने वाले स्मार्ट प्रीपेड मीटर से कटेगा। यदि उपभोक्ता चाहे तो एक मुश्त में राशि जमा कर सकेंगे।

रिचार्ज संबंधित सुविधा

प्रीपेड मोबाइल की तरह ऑन लाइन के सभी माध्यम से स्मार्ट मीटर को रिचार्ज किया जा सकता है। ऐसे उपभोक्ता जो ऑन लाइन के माध्यम से रिचार्ज नहीं कर सकेंगे। वैसे उपभोक्ता ऑफ लाइन के माध्यम से बिजली कंपनी के राजस्व काउंटर यानी जहां पर अब तक बिजली बिल जमा करते रहे थे वहां से रिचार्ज करा सकेंगे।

बिजली कटने का समय

रिचार्ज नहीं होने पर छ़ुट्टी के दिन बिजली सप्लाई बंद नहीं होगी। सिर्फ वर्किंग आवर में रिचार्ज नहीं होने पर बिजली सप्लाई बंद होगी। बिजली कंपनी ने सुबह 10 से शाम 5 बजे तक का समय निर्धारित किया गया है।

सिक्युरिटी मनी को क्रेडिट करने के लिए सॉफ्टवेयर बनाने का कार्य जारी

कनेक्शन लेते समय बिजली कंपनी ने उपभोक्ताओं से सिक्युरिटी मनी लिया था। इस सिक्युरिटी मनी को लौटाना है। इसके लिए सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट करने का कार्य चल रहा है। बिजली कंपनी मुख्यालय के पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक सॉफ्टवेयर तैयार होने के बाद एक साथ पुरानी सभी उपभोक्ताओं की सिक्युरिटी मनी स्मार्ट प्रीपेड मीटर में क्रेडिट किया जाएगा। नए उपभोक्ताओं से सिक्युरिटी मनी नहीं लिया जा रहा है।

स्मार्ट मीटर संबंधित शिकायत यहां करें

साउथ बिहार के उपभोक्ता 8102721830 नॉर्थ बिहार के उपभोक्ता 8825259186 पूरे राज्य में बिजली सप्लाई से संबंधित शिकायत 1912

