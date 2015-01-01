पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंक में लूट:कर्मचारियों को बंधक बना बैंक से लूटे ‌‌9.60 लाख, एसपी ने बैंक पहुंच कर मामले की जांच की

सीवान29 मिनट पहले
शहर में बेखौफ अपराधियों ने शुक्रवार की दोपहर यूनी मोनी फाइनेंशियल सर्विसेस लिमिटेड बैंक से 9 लाख 60 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। इसमें आठ लाख रुपए विदेशी मुद्रा शामिल है। जबकि 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए भारतीय मुद्रा है।

घटना की सूचना मिलते ही एसपी अभिनय कुमार पुलिस बल के साथ बैंक पहुंच कर मामले की जांच की। जांच के बाद जिले के सभी थान की पुलिस को अलर्ट कर दिया। साथ ही अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी शुरू कर दी।

घटना दोपहर 2:30 बजे की है। उस समय बैंक का गार्ड अपने परिवार के किसी सदस्य को इलाज कराने के लिए किसी डॉक्टर के पास गया था। तभी तीन अपराधी एक साथ बैंक में प्रवेश कर गए। साथ ही एक अपराधी गेट के पास था। जबकि पीछे से तीन अपराधी आ गए।

इस तरह सात की संख्या में आए अपराधियों ने हथियार के बल पर बैंक प्रबंधक नवीन कुमार को बंधक बना लिया। इसके साथ ही अन्य कर्मी पप्पू कुमार व अभिषेक राज को भी हथियार के बल पर बंधक बनाने के साथ ही काउंटर पर रखे 1 लाख 60 हजार रुपए लूट लिया।

इसी बीच बाहर गए एकाउंटेंट विवेक कुमार पंडित भी आ गया। उनसे लॉकर रूम का चाभी लेकर लॉकर में रखे 8 लाख रुपए लूट लिया। यह राशि विदेशी मुद्रा था। लॉकर का चाभी देने में आनाकानी करने पर बैंक मैनेजर की पिटाई भी की। साथ ही मैनेजर के सर को पूरी तरह से गन प्वाइंट पर ले लिया था। इससे बैंक के अधिकारी डर गए।

लूटे गए रुपयों में 8 लाख विदेशी मुद्रा, 30 मिनट में ही की लूटपाट

शहर के छपरा रोड जानकी काम्प्लेक्स यूनी मोनी बैंक में लूट की घटना से शहर से लेकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों के बीच दहशत कायम हो गया। साथ ही पुलिस की उदासीनता व लापरवाही सामने आ गई। शहर में दिन दहाड़े हथियार से लैस अपराधियों ने 9 लाख 60 हजार की लूट की।

लेकिन पुलिस इस लूट में शामिल अपराधियों की गिरफ्तारी की बात तो दूर पहचान भी नहीं कर सकी है। लूट की राशि बरामद करने की बात तो दूर की है। इधर, सूत्रों के अनुसार बताया जा रहा है कि अपराधियों ने बैंक से रुपए लूट के अलावा जेवरात लूट की घटना को भी अंजाम देने के लिए आए थे।

लेकिन अपराधियों को जेवरात हाथ नहीं लगा। लूट के दौरान उसे मोटी रकम मिल गई। इस वजह से वे अब बैंक से भागने का प्रयास करने लगे। अपराधियों ने बैंक में लगभग 25 से 30 मिनट तक उत्पात मचाया। इस दौरान आराम से लूट की घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद भाग गया।

