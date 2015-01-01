पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संघर्ष का आह्वान:रेलवे के निजीकरण की कोशिश का कर्मचारी यूनियन करेगा विरोध

पटना3 घंटे पहले
ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे कर्मचारी यूनियन के द्वितीय त्रैवार्षिक अधिवेशन में जुटे नेतागण।
  • आॅल इंडिया रेलवे मेंस फेडरेशन के महामंत्री ने किया संघर्ष का आह्वान

ईस्ट सेंट्रल रेलवे कर्मचारी यूनियन के द्वितीय त्रैवार्षिक अधिवेशन में बुधवार को ऑल इंडिया रेलवे मेंस फेडरेशन के महामंत्री शिवगोपाल मिश्रा ने रेलवे के निजीकरण की हर कोशिश का पुरजोर तरीके से विरोध का ऐलान किया। कहा कि आज रेलवे को बेचने की खुली साजिश हो रही है। लेकिन, ऑल इंडिया रेलवे मेंस फेडरेशन अपने जोनल यूनियनों के सहयोग से पूरी ताकत के साथ इसका विरोध कर रही है।

आगे भी हर स्तर पर आंदोलन और तेज करने के लिए युवाओं के साथ महिला शक्ति भी तैयार है। उन्होंने इस अधिवेशन में रेलवे के निजीकरण, नई पेंशन योजना समाप्त कर सभी को सुनिश्चित पेंशन का लाभ देने, जनवरी 2020 से रोके गए मंहगाई भत्ते की वापसी, सभी को रात्रि भत्ते का भुगतान, रनिंग कर्मचारियों को 4600 ग्रेड पे और ऊपर के ग्रेड पे का भुगतान, एल डी सी ई ओपन टू आल करना आदि महत्वपूर्ण मांगों पर भी विचार रखे।

सभा की अध्यक्षता उपाध्यक्ष बालक राम ने की और संचालन सहायक महामंत्री एसएसडी मिश्रा ने किया। महामंत्री एसएनपी श्रीवास्तव ने अपने पिछले कार्यकाल का विस्तृत प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। कोषाध्यक्ष मो. जेयाउद्दीन ने यूनियन का लेखा जोखा प्रस्तुत किया। इसके बाद निर्विरोध निर्वाचित केंद्रीय पदाधिकारियों के नामों की सूचना सदन के समक्ष रखा गया।

इसमें ईसीआरकेयू के पांचों मंडल के सभी शाखाओं के प्रतिनिधियों ने हिस्सा लिया। मेजबानी पटना शाखा ने किया, जिसमें सुभाष चन्द्र सिंह, एके शर्मा, विजय कुमार, रोहित कुमार, गौतम कुमार, गोपाल विश्वकर्मा, सुमन कुमार, केके किंकर, नीरज कुमार, आरएल झा, मुकेश कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

