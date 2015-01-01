पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अतिक्रमण:अशोक राजपथ पर राजपुर पुल से गोलघर तक हटाया अतिक्रमण

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

गोलघर से राजापुर पुल तक अशोक राजपथ से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया है। पाटलीपुत्र अंचल क्षेत्र में चलने वाले अतिक्रमण हटाव अभियान के दौरान दानापुर डीसीएलआर रवि राकेश ने अशोक राजपथ इलाके के दुकानदारों को फुटपाथ मुक्त रखने का निर्देश दिया। इस दौरान बांस-बल्ला जब्त करने के साथ अतिक्रमणकारियों से 44900 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला है।

वहीं बांकीपुर अंचल में संयुक्त टीम ने 23000 जुर्माना वसूलने के साथ अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की। बुधवार को कुल 67900 रुपए जुर्माना वसूलने के साथ133 होर्डिंग-बैनर, पोल-रैंप हटाने की कार्रवाई हुई है। जिला प्रशासन के पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक 28 नवंबर से अबतक अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान के दौरान 579500 जुर्माना वसूलने के साथ 12 स्थाई संरचना, 83अस्थाई अतिक्रमण हटाए गए हैं। यह अभियान 14 दिसंबर तक चलेगा।

प्रमंडलीय आयुक्त संजय कुमार अग्रवाल ने कहा कि 14 सितंबर 2019 से अबतक अतिक्रमण के दौरान 26446050 रुपए जुर्माना वसूलने के साथ 165 लोगों पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गयी है। इसके साथ ही अबतक 1874स्थायी संरचना और 3732 अस्थाई संरचना हटाए गए हैं। वहीं, अवैध पार्किंग से 11633000 रुपए जुर्माना की वसूली हुई है।

अतिक्रमण से मुक्त करा ये जाने वाले जमीन पर संबंधित अंचल के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को कार्य योजना तैयार कर प्रस्तुत करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसकी लगातार मॉनिटरिंग करने का निर्देश डीएम, एसएसपी और एसपी को दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें