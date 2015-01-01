पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर:श्राद्ध के भोज में शामिल इंजीनियर की कोरोना से मौत, 15 लोग पॉजिटिव मिले

पटना14 घंटे पहले
  • पटना जिले में काेराेना के 97 नए मरीज मिले, 4 लोगों की मौत

पटना जिले में रविवार को 97 काेराेना मरीज मिले हैं। जिले में संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़कर 40472 हो गई है। इनमें 38587 मरीज ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी 1573 एक्टिव केस हैं। पीएमसीएच में 646 सैंपल की जांच में 15 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई। यहां भर्ती पांच मरीज भी संक्रमित हुए हैं। कोविड अस्पताल में 21 मरीज भर्ती हैं। पटना एम्स में भर्ती कोरोना संक्रमित डॉ. सीपी ठाकुर की हालत स्थिर है।

चिकित्सकों की टीम उनकी मॉनिटरिंग कर रही है। रविवार को एम्स में 24 नए मरीज भर्ती हुए। इनमें पटना के आठ मरीज हैं। ये फ्रेजर रोड, महेश नगर, एसपी वर्मा रोड, आशियाना, एजी काॅलाेनी, बाढ़, राजीवनगर और हनुमाननगर के रहने वाले हैं। ठीक होने पर आठ मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली।

वहीं चार कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हाे गई, जिनमें जक्कनपुर के आरपी वर्मा, मजिस्ट्रेट काॅलाेनी के विद्याभूषण सिंह, मसाैढ़ी के श्रीविद्यानंद, न्यू पाटलिपुत्र के साधु शरण शामिल हैं। एम्स में 164 मरीज भर्ती हैं। पीएम केयर कोविड अस्पताल (ईएसआईसी) बिहटा में आठ मरीज भर्ती हैं।

मसौढ़ी के दरियापुर गांव में अपनी चाची के श्राद्धकर्म में शामिल होने आए 50 वर्षीय इंजीनियर विद्यासागर सिंह उर्फ भूटाली सिंह की मौत शनिवार को काेरोना से हो गई। वह राजस्थान में कार्यरत थे। शुक्रवार की रात भोज के दौरान अचानक उनकी तबीयत खराब हो गई। उन्हें पटना एम्स में भर्ती कराया। जांच में उनकी रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई थी और शनिवार की सुबह उनकी मौत हो गई। इसके बाद रविवार को पीएचसी की टीम ने 156 ग्रामीणों की जांच की। इनमें 15 की रिपाेर्ट पाॅजिटिव पाई गई।

विधानसभा कैंपस में 79 की जांच, एक पॉजिटिव
पटना | विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान परिसर में लगे शिविर में रविवार को 79 लोगों ने जांच कराई। इसमें एक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जांच कराने वालों में विधायक और अधिकारी भी शामिल हैं। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. वीणा कुमारी सिंह ने कहा कि किसी विधायक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं आई है। उन्होंने बताया कि पूरे विधानसभा सत्र के दौरान कोरोना जांच की व्यवस्था विधानसभा कैंपस में रहेगी। विधायकों के स्वास्थ्य को ध्यान में रखते हुए यह विशेष व्यवस्था की गई है।

यदि केस बढ़े तो दूसरे शहरों से आने वालाें की हाेगी कोरोना जांच, अलर्ट

पटना में यदि कोरोना के केस बढ़े तो अन्य शहरों से त्योहार में घर आए लोगों की जांच कराई जाएगी। ऐसे लाेगाें की पहचान के लिए आशा को लगाया जाएगा। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विभा कुमारी सिंह के मुताबिक, छठ पूजा बाद कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने की आशंका जताई रही थी।

हालांकि अभी वैसी स्थिति नहीं है। छठ में बाहर से आए लोग जिनके संपर्क में आए होंगे, उनकी भी जांच कराई जाएगी। उधर अन्य राज्यों में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामले को देखते हुए यहां भी अस्पतालों को अलर्ट रहने और चिकित्सा व्यवस्था दुरुस्त रखने का निर्देश दिया गया है। यही वजह है कि अभी विभिन्न जगहों पर बने आइसोलेशन सेंटर को हटाया नहीं गया है।

कोरोना जांच की संख्या भी बढ़ाई जा रही है, जिससे अधिक से अधिक संक्रमितों की पहचान की जा सके। वैसे रविवार को दिल्ली से लौटे वरीय फिजिशियन डॉ. राजीव रंजन का कहना है कि भीड़ की वजह से संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका जताई जा रही है। इसलिए अलर्ट करने की जरूरत है।

