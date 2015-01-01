पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आईजीआईएमएस:ईएनटी को मिले दो मॉड्यूलर ओटी, गाइनी और शिशु विभाग को नया ओपीडी

पटना40 मिनट पहले
  • पूर्व उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने किया उद्‌घाटन

आईजीआईएमएस में शुक्रवार को ईएनटी विभाग के लिए अलग से दो मॉड्यूलर ओटी की व्यवस्था की गई। अब ईएनटी विभाग में वार्ड, आईसीयू और ओटी की सुविधा एक ही फ्लोर मिलेगी। वार्ड में 50 बेड की व्यवस्था की गई है। इसके अलावा नए भवन में गाइनी विभाग और शिशु विभाग के लिए ओपीडी की व्यवस्था की गई।

इन सभी सुविधाओं का उद्घाटन पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी और स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने किया। सुशील मोदी ने कहा कि कोशिश होगी कि आईजीआईएमएस एक मानक संस्थान बने। वहीं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने कहा कि आईजीआईएमएस को विकसित कर इसे बिहार ही नहीं बल्कि देश के मानचित्र पर लाने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सरकार कोशिश कर रही है 100 बेड नेत्र अस्पताल, एक 500 बेड और एक 1200 बेड एक और अस्पताल दो से तीन साल में बनकर तैयार हो जाए। इसके लिए डीपीआर तैयार हो गया है और आगे की कार्रवाई जी रही है।

ओपीडी के लिए अलग-अलग पांच कमरे इन दोनों विभाग के लिए निर्धारित किए गए हैं। विधायक निधि से मिली राशि से दोनों विभाग के लिए ओपीडी का निर्माण किया गया है। इस ओपीडी में एक माइनर ओटी की भी व्यवस्था की गई है। जहां ओपीडी में ही माइनर सर्जरी की जा सकेगी। मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. मनीष मंडल के मुताबिक अलग-अलग उम्र के बच्चों के लिए अलग ओपीडी की व्यवस्था की गई है।

