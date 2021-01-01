पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वर्ल्ड वेटलैंड डे:वेटलैंड इकोलॉजिक साइकिल के लिए जरूरी, ये जमीन में पानी रिचार्ज करते हैं

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूरे राज्य में फैले अधिसंख्य वेटलैंड बाढ़ के पानी से ही रिचार्ज होते हैं और इसके बाद सालों तक जमीन को रिचार्ज करते रहते हैं। - Dainik Bhaskar
पूरे राज्य में फैले अधिसंख्य वेटलैंड बाढ़ के पानी से ही रिचार्ज होते हैं और इसके बाद सालों तक जमीन को रिचार्ज करते रहते हैं।
  • हरियाली में बढ़-चढ़ कर योगदान देने का आह्वान

पर्यावरण, वन एवं जलवायु परिवर्तन विभाग के प्रधान सचिव दीपक कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के इस दौर में वेस्टलैंड कहे जाने वाले राज्य के वेटलैंड (आर्द्रभूमि) इकोलॉजिक साइकिल के लिए सबसे जरूरी हो गए हैं। राज्य के साढ़े चार फीसदी क्षेत्र (4,416 आर्द्रभूमि स्थल/क्षेत्रफल 3,856 वर्ग किलोमीटर) में फैले वेटलेंड भूजल रिचार्ज के बड़े साधन हैं।

यहां 133 वेटलैंड ऐसे हैं जिनका प्रति क्षेत्रफल 100 एकड़ से अधिक हैं। इनमें 3,003 प्राकृतिक झीलें, 238 नदियां एवं धाराएं तथा 1,175 मानव निर्मित जलाशय, पोखर, तालाब आदि हैं। पूरे राज्य में फैले अधिसंख्य वेटलैंड बाढ़ के पानी से ही रिचार्ज होते हैं और इसके बाद सालों तक जमीन को रिचार्ज करते रहते हैं।

उन्होंने वर्ल्ड वेटलैंड डे (2 फरवरी) के इस अवसर पर सभी से हरियाली और जल संरक्षण में बढ़-चढ़ कर योगदान देने का आह्वान किया। मंगलवार को वे जल-जीवन-हरियाली अभियान के अंतर्गत पौधशाला सृजन एवं सघन वृक्षारोपण विषय पर आयोजित सेमिनार को संबोधित कर रहे थे। इस मौके पर ऊर्जा विभाग के सचिव संजीव हंस, जल संसाधन विभाग के प्रधान सचिव चैतन्य प्रसाद, ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के प्रधान सचिव अरविंद चौधरी समेत कई विभागों के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser