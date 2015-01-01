पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिहटा:500 बेड के ईएसआईसी अस्पताल में हर दिन रेफर हो रहे थे 7-8 मरीज, सेवा बंद

पटना
  
  • चार महीनों में पहुंचे 145 मरीज, बिहटा में शुरू हुआ था विशेष कोरोना अस्पताल

कोविड 19 के मरीज फिर बढ़ रहे हैं। बावजूद इसके बिहटा के सिकंदरपुर में ईसीआईसी अस्पताल में कोरोना का इलाज बंद कर दिया गया है। बुधवार को कोरोना का इलाज बंद करने की नोटिस ईएसआईसी अस्पताल में चिपका दिया गया है। मंगलवार की रात से ही नए मरीजों को भर्ती लेने का काम बंद कर दिया गया है।

कोविड केयर का बोर्ड हटा दिया गया है और भर्ती मरीजों को दूसरी जगह शिफ्ट करने की व्यवस्था शुरू कर दी गई है। महज 72 घंटे के शार्ट नोटिस पर इस अस्पताल को बंद करने का निर्णय अचानक क्यों लिया गया, इसके बारे में कोई कुछ बताने को तैयार नहीं है। राज्य में बढ़ते कोरोना के मामले को लेकर 24 अगस्त को ईएसआईसी अस्पताल में पीएम केयर फंड से पांच सौ बेड का कोविड केयर अस्पताल बनाकर चालू किया गया था। अभी तक इस अस्पताल में कुल 145 मरीज भर्ती हुए। इनमें से 125 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे हैं।

ईएसआईसी अस्पताल में मरीजों की देखभाल का नेतृत्व कर रही एम्स की डॉ. वीणा सिंह ने बताया कि मिनिस्ट्री ऑफ डिफेंस से मेल के माध्यम से अस्पताल को बंद करने की जानकारी दी गई है, जिसे प्रधान सचिव को बता दिया गया है। इस बाबत बिहटा के प्रभारी चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. कृष्ण कुमार ने बताया कि हमें शार्ट नोटिस में सिर्फ इतनी जानकारी दी गई है कि अब यहां कोविड 19 का इलाज बंद किया जा रहा है। ईएसआईसी में कोरोना का इलाज बंद होने पर स्थानीय विधायक भाई बीरेन्द्र ने गहरी आपत्ति जताई है। उन्होंने कहा कि अस्पताल बंद करने से जनता को भारी नुकसान होगा।

पटना में काेरोना के 235 मरीज मिले, आठ की मौत

पटना में फिर तीन दिन कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या दो सौ के पार की है। 12 दिसंबर को 240 संक्रमित मिले थे। इसके बाद संक्रमितों की संख्या दो सौ के नीचे मिल रही थी। बुधवार को फिर जिले के विभिन्न इलाकों में कोरोना के 235 मरीज मिले। अब संक्रमितों की संख्या 45615 हो गई जिसमें 43288 ठीक हाे चुके हैं। अभी जिले में 1982 एक्टिव केस हैं।

बुधवार को एम्स में भर्ती हुए 19 मरीजों में 13 पटना के हैं। ये मरीज इंद्रपुरी कोलनी, भुसौला दानापुर, पटेल नगर, खाजपूरा अंबेडकर पथ, रूपसपुर, पटना सिटी, राजेंद्रनगर, कंकड़बाग, न्यू बैंक कोलनी, शास्त्रीनगर, बेऊर, एलबीएस नगर, बुद्ध मार्ग के रहने वाले हैं। स्वस्थ होने पर 14 मरीजों को छुट्टी मिली है।

कोरोना संक्रमित आठ मरीजों की मौत हुई है। इसमें अविनाश कुमार कंठ (65) मजिस्ट्रेट कोलनी, अरविंद कुमार सिन्हा (70) एसके पुरी, अलीक शरण (51) मंदिरी, राम लोचन सिंह (77) खगौल, हरेंद्र कुमार सिंह (70) शास्त्रीनगर, रामजदी देवी (75) भूतनाथ रोड, मदन मोहन श्रीवास्तव (60) गुजरात, टिंकू कुमार (30) शेखपुरा के रहने वाले थे। एम्स में 173 मरीजों इलाज चल रहा है।

आईजीआईएमएस के चार मेडिकल छात्र कोरोना संक्रमित

आईजीआईएमएस मेडिकल कालेज में क्लास शुरू होने के पहले 500 छात्रों की कोरोना की जांच कराई गई। इसमें चार छात्र कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। उन्हें घर में क्वारेंटाइन रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इनकी 14 दिन बाद फिर जांच कराई जाएगी। यह जानकारी मेडिकल सुपरिटेंडेंट डॉ. मनीष मंडल ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि सभी छात्रों को बाकायदा जांच रिपोर्ट देखने के बाद ही क्लास करने की अनुमति दी गई है। डॉ. मंडल की माने तो किसी छात्र को बगैर जांच कराएं क्लास करने की अनुमति नहीं है।

