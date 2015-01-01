पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

योजना की जांच:250 वार्ड में हर घर नल का जल योजना पूरी नहीं, जिलास्तर पर शुरू हुई समीक्षा

पटना24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले के 250 वार्ड में हर घर नल का जल योजना का कार्य पूरा नहीं हुआ है। इसकी जिला स्तर पर विस्तृत समीक्षा शुरू की गयी है। जिला प्रशासन के पदाधिकारियों के मुताबिक जिले में कुल वार्ड की संख्या 4354 है। इनमें वार्ड स्तर पर बनी कमेटी के माध्यम से 3162 वार्ड में कार्य शुरू हुआ था। वहीं, पीएचईडी के माध्यम से 1192 वार्ड में कार्य चल रहा था। अब तक वार्ड स्तरीय कमेटी के माध्यम से 250 वार्ड में कार्य पूरा नहीं हुआ है।

वहीं, पीएचईडी के माध्यम से चयनित करीब 30 फीसदी वार्ड में कार्य अधूरा है। इसकी जिला स्तर पर समीक्षा कर विभाग को रिपोर्ट दी जाएगी। जिले में हर घर नल का जल के मामले में एक मुखिया को जेल भेजा गया है। एक मुखिया पर प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की अनुशंसा की गयी हैं। शेष 8 वार्ड में कार्य गड़बड़ी की जानकारी मिलने के बाद जांच का कार्य चल रहा है।
सितंबर तक पूरा करना था काम
जिले में हर घर नल का जल योजना का कार्य 30 सितंबर 2020 तक पूरा करने का टास्क संबंधित पदाधिकारियों, विभागों और वार्ड स्तरीय कमेटी को दिया गया था। लेकिन, समय सीमा बीतने के बावजूद कार्य अधूरा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें