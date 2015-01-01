पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोदाम में ईवीएम:45 दिन फुलवारीशरीफ के गोदाम में रहेगी विधानसभा चुनाव की ईवीएम, उम्मीदवारों को शिकायत दर्ज कराने का मिलेगा मौका

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव के पोल्ड ईवीएम और वीवीपैट को 45 दिनों तक सुरक्षित रखा जाएगा। इस ईवीएम-वीवीपैट को एएन कॉलेज स्थित मतगणना स्थल से ले जाकर फुलवारीशरीफ स्थित गोदाम में रखा जा रहा है। इस कार्य में दो से तीन दिनों का समय लगने की संभावना है। कारण, 50 ट्रक ईवीएम-वीवीपैट का होना है।

डीएम कुमार रवि ने कहा कि 45 दिनों तक चुनाव लड़ने वाले उम्मीदवार किसी तरह की आपत्ति दर्ज करते हैं तो चुनाव आयोग की अनुमति से वोट की गिनती करने का प्रावधान है। इसके लिए पोल्ड ईवीएम-वीवीपैट को सुरक्षित रखा जाता है। 45 दिनों का समय सीमा समाप्त होने के बाद जरूरत के अनुसार दूसरी जगह भेजा जाएगा।

