खुदखुशी:बिहटा के कन्हौली गांव में दादा-दादी की उलाहना से तंग आकर किशोरी ने कर ली आत्महत्या

पटना29 मिनट पहले
कन्हौली गांव में मंगलवार एक बड़ी हृदयविदारक घटना घटी। दादा-दादी द्वारा चरित्र को लेकर बार-बार दिए जा रहे उलाहना से परेशान उनकी पोती खुशी राज ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। नतिनी की मौत की सूचना मिलते ही उसके नाना पटना से तत्काल बिहटा थाना पहुंचे और इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी, जिस पर कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस ने उसके घर से शव को बरामद कर लिया। इसके बाद छानबीन कर उसे पोस्टमार्टम के लिए दानापुर भेज दिया। मृतक खुशी राज कन्हाैली शिवमंदिर निवासी शैलेन्द्र प्रसाद की 18 वर्षीय पुत्री थी। खुशी की मां गीता देवी ने अपने सास-ससुर पर बड़े गहरे आरोप लगाए हैं। गीता ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसकी सास मालती देवी व ससुर अवधेश महतो लगातार खुशी के चरित्र को लेकर छींटाकशी कर रहे थे, जिसको लेकर उनलोगों ने महिला थाना, पटना में शिकायत दर्ज कराई थी। लेकिन, वहां से पुलिस आई तो सभी भाग निकले।

मंगलवार को सुबह करीब आठ बजे एक बार फिर उसी बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ। इस बार भी दादी ने उसका चरित्र हनन किया। थानाध्यक्ष अवधेश कुमार झा ने बताया कि इस मामले में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कर आवश्यक छानबीन व पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट के आलोक में आगे की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

साड़ी के फंदे से झूल रहा था शव
पिता शैलेन्द्र प्रसाद झगड़ा समाप्त होने के बाद चुनाव के सिलसिले में वोट को लेकर घर से बाहर निकल गए और वह खाना बनाने लगी। किसी को खुशी की ओर ध्यान नहीं रहा। जब काफी देर तक वह नहीं दिखी तो मां उसे देखने उसके कमरे में पहुंची। वहां उसका कमरा बंद था जो आवाज लगाने पर भी नहीं खोल रही थी। इस पर उन्हें शक हुआ और दरवाजा तोड़ा गया। अंदर का दृश्य देखकर सबकी आंखें फटी रह गई। खुशी साड़ी के फंदे में पंखे से झूल रही थी।

