खूनी जंग:नौबतपुर में शराब पीने के दाैरान झगड़ा, रात में घर में घुस गोलियों से भून डाला

पटना/नाैबतपुरएक घंटा पहले
राेते-बिलखते परिजन।
  • तिसखोरा मुसहरी की वारदात, आरोपी के दाे परिजन काे पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया

शराब पीने के दाैरान बुधवार शाम काे चुनाव खत्म हाेने के बाद शराब का धंधा करने वाले चंदीप मांझी का विवाद हुआ था। उसके बाद रात करीब 11 बजे चंदीप झाेपड़ी में साेया था ताे किसी ने गाेली मारकर हत्या कर दी। घटना नाैबतपुर थाने के तिसखाेरा मुसहरी में हुई। पुलिस ने वहां से थ्री फिफ्टीन का एक जिंदा कारतूस, एक खोखा और आधार कार्ड बरामद किया। बरामद आधार कार्ड कार्ड पर रेंगनियाबाग निवासी टुनटुन राय का नाम अंकित है।

मृतक के पुत्र बबलू मांझी ने टुनटुन राय को नामजद करते हुए थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई है। पुलिस ने टुनटुन के घर छापेमारी की पर वह फरार था। पुलिस ने उसके परिवार के दो लोगों को पूछताछ के लिए हिरासत में लिया है। 46 साल के चंदीप की पत्नी की पहले ही माैत हाे चुकी है। उसे एक बेटा और तीन बेटी है। एसएसपी उपेंद्र शर्मा ने बताया कि शराब पीने के दाैरान विवाद हुआ था।
बेटा बोला-गाेली की आवाज सुन निकले, पिता की हाे चुकी थी माैत

चंदीप के बेटे बबलू मांझी ने बताया कि शाम में मुसहरी में खाने-पीने के दौरान किसी बात को लेकर दूसरे गांव के किसी व्यक्ति के साथ पिता की झड़प हुई थी। रात में खाना खाने के बाद सब परिवार सो गए। उसके पिता बगल की झोपड़ी में अकेले सोए थे। रात 11 बजे गोली चलने की आवाज सुनाई दी। झोपड़ी में जाकर देखे पिता खून से लतपथ मृत पड़े थे।
यहां बड़े पैमाने पर बनाई और बेची जाती है शराब, दो साल पहले भी हुई थी हत्या

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि मुसहरी में बड़े पैमाने पर अवैध देसी शराब का उत्पादन और बिक्री होती है। यहां से बनी शराब नौबतपुर, बिहटा, सदिसोपुर और बिक्रम इलाके के गांवों में सप्लाई की जाती है। पुलिस का कहना है कि कई बार भट्ठियों को तोड़ा गया लेकिन कुछ दिन बाद यह धंधा फिर शुरू हो जाता है। शराब पीने के दाैरान ही विवाद होने पर इसी मुसहरी के श्याम देव मांझी की दो साल पहले हत्या हुई थी। उसके बाद कुछ माह तक धंधा बंद हाे गया, फिर चालू हो गया।

चुनावी रंजिश में हत्या की चर्चा
प्राथमिकी में हत्या का कारण खाने-पीने के दौरान किसी बात को लेकर झड़प होना बताया गया है। लेकिन ग्रामीणों में चर्चा है कि चुनावी रंजिश को लेकर आरोपी और उसके साथ रहे दो अन्य युवकों की कहासुनी और झड़प हुई। बाद में इस घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। सूत्रों ने बताया कि मृतक और आरोपी दोनों दो प्रत्याशी के पक्षधर थे।

आरोपी ने अपने पक्ष के प्रत्याशी को वोट देने और दिलाने को कहा था। लेकिन मृतक ने ऐसा नहीं किया। इसी बात को लेकर झड़प हुई और घटना को अंजाम दिया गया। चर्चा कितनी सत्य के करीब है यह तो जांच का विषय है।

