हादसा:शाॅर्ट सर्किट से प्लाई कारखाना में आग, लाखों की संपत्ति राख

पटना27 मिनट पहले
  • कदमकुआं के पुस्तकालय लेन में हुई घटना, मची अफरातफरी

मतदान शुरू हाेते ही मंगलवार की सुबह करीब 7 बजे शाॅर्ट सर्किट से प्लाई कारखाने में आग लग गई। वहां फाेम व लकड़ी का सामान रहने की वजह से थाेड़ी देर में ही आग की ऊंची लपटें उठने लगीं। इस घटना में लाखाें की संपत्ति का नुकसान हाे गया। सूचना मिलने के बाद दाे दमकल माैके पर पहुंचे और करबी एक घंटे के मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया।

आग लगने से आसपास के लाेगाें में अफरातफरी मच गई। थानेदार निशिकांत निशि ने बताया कि शाॅर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने की सूचना है। पीड़ित ने अभी लिखकर नहीं दिया है। इस वजह से प्लाई कारखाने मालिक का नाम नहीं मालूम है। स्थानीय लाेगाें ने बताया कि हम लाेग वाेट देने की तैयारी में थे। इस बीच कारखाने से अचानक धुआं उठने लगा।

पहले लगा किसी कूड़ा-कचरे की ढेर में आग लगी है, पर बाहर निकलकर देखे तो कारखाना से धुआं निकल रहा था। स्थानीय पुलिस और कंकड़बाग फायर स्टेशन काे फाेन किए। 15 मिनट में ही दाे दमकल पहुंच गए, करीब एक घंटे में आग पर काबू पाया गया।

