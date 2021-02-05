पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंकड़बाग में दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग:मॉडर्न हॉस्पिटल के डायरेक्टर से मांगी थी 10 लाख रंगदारी, बड़े अपराधी का बेटा है रंगदार

पटनाएक घंटा पहले
कंकड़बाग के मॉडर्न हॉस्पीटल में हुई फायरिंग। - Dainik Bhaskar
कंकड़बाग के मॉडर्न हॉस्पीटल में हुई फायरिंग।
  • अस्पताल के बाहर कई राउंड चलाई गोली, पुलिस को पहुंचने में लग गया 20 मिनट
  • पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया रंगदारी मांगने का आरोपित रौशन, साथी अभी फरार

पटना में अपराधियों ने पुलिस को फिर बड़ी चुनौती दी है। कंकड़बाग के तिवारी बेचर रोड स्थित मॉडर्न हॉस्पिटल में फायरिंग कर दहशत फैला दी। शुक्रवार को दिन में लगभग एक बजे बदमाशों ने फायरिंग की। शहर के पॉश इलाके में फायरिंग की घटना हो गई, लेकिन पुलिस को पहुंचने में 20 मिनट लग गए। बदमाशों ने इसलिए फायरिंग की, क्योंकि हॉस्पिटल के डायरेक्टर ने रंगदारी की डिमांड पूरी नहीं की थी। इस घटना में कोई घायल नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन इसको लेकर आसपास में दहशत है।

फिर खुली पुलिस चौकसी की पोल

कंकड़बाग का तिवारी बेचर रोड काफी पॉश इलाका है। पुलिस का दावा होता है कि यहां हमेशा चौकसी रहती है, लेकिन शुक्रवार को दिनदहाड़े फायरिंग की घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद बदमाश आसानी से फरार हो गए। रंगदारी मॉडर्न हॉस्पिटल के डायरेक्टर शैलेन्द्र से मांगी गई थी। फायरिंग की घटना को अंजाम देने वाले 2 बदमाश बुलेट से आए थे। एक बदमाश पैदल हॉस्पिटल तक आया था। फायरिंग के दौरान 2 बार गोली फंस गई, इस कारण बदमाश फिर बुलेट से फरार हो गया। आसपास के लोगों से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक बदमाश हॉस्पिटल के बाहर पहुंचते ही पहले हवाई फायरिंग करना शुरू कर दिया। इसके बाद अंदर की तरफ भी बाहर से ही फायरिंग की। इस घटना से क्षेत्र में दहशत फैल गई। पुलिस आसपास के CCTV को खंगालने में जुटी है।

अस्पताल के गार्ड ने बदमाशों को पहचान लिया

मॉडर्न हॉस्पिटल में फायरिंग कर भाग रहे बदमाशों को अस्पताल के गार्ड ने पहचान लिया। पुलिस ने संदिग्ध बदमाश की मां का मोबाइल जब्त कर लिया। रंगदारी मांगने वाले आरोपित रौशन को पकड़ कर पुलिस ले गई है। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है।

10 लाख की रंगदारी मांगी थी

23 अक्टूबर 2020 को पहली बार रौशन ने 10 लाख की रंगदारी मांगी थी। रौशन कुख्यात अपराधी बिंदु सिंह का बेटा है, जो जेल में बंद है। अब तक कई बार रंगदारी मांग चुका है, लेकिन डायेरक्टर ने पैसा नहीं दिया। रौशन बड़े अपराधी का बेटा है, इसलिए डर के कारण पुलिस को भी शिकायत नहीं की। परसों रौशन डायरेक्टर के पास एक लड़के को लेकर माफी मांगने आया था। आशंका है कि जिसके साथ माफी मांगने आया था, उसे लोकेशन दिखाने आया था।

